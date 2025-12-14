Three Big Takeaways From Texans' Commanding Win vs. Cardinals

The Houston Texans kept the hot hand into Week 15 to piece together a one-sided 40-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, now lifting their current win streak to six games and putting them at nine wins on the year.

It was an outing that the Texans had command of in all three phases. C.J. Stroud had one of his best games since returning from his concussion, Nico Collins had his first two-touchdown game of the year, and Houston's defense made sure to take care of business as well, forcing two turnovers throughout.

But of all the action to take place in Houston for another Texans victory, here are three of the biggest takeaways to gather:

1. Texans Had Control From Start to Finish

It felt like the Cardinals didn't even have a chance to breathe in this one.

In less than three minutes, the Texans would wind up taking a dominant two-score lead in the first quarter over Arizona, putting together a 57-yard touchdown to Nico Collins on the second play of their opening drive, and forced a special teams turnover on the following kickoff that led to three points from Ka'imi Fairbairn.

That meant, for Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals' offense, they were faced with an uphill battle of an 0-10 deficit before even taking their first snap.

While many of the Texans' games this season have come down to a one-score difference after a challenging fourth quarter, this time around was a different story for Houston, and a weekend that they commanded the pace of from kickoff to the final seconds of the contest.

2. Jawhar Jordan Steps Up Big

Woody Marks, the Texans' standout rookie running back, looked primed to have a big day after hitting pay dirt for a first-quarter touchdown, before he would ultimately go down with a ankle injury quickly to follow that kept him on the sidelines for the entire second half.

But for practice squad elevation, Jawhar Jordan took ahold of the opportunity without Marks and Nick Chubb in the mix in a major way, and became Houston's first 100-yard runner this season in his NFL debut.

15 total carries, 101 total yards for an average of 6.7 yards a carry, and a big part of the Texans' offense that was able to hold a cushioned lead over the Cardinals throughout the entire way.

3. Texans Have Real Chance to Win Out

Now with a six-game winning streak under their belt with three games to go on the regular season calendar, the Texans appear to have some serious momentum to potentially win out to extend that stretch into a hopeful postseason run.

Up next, Houston has a Las Vegas Raiders squad fresh off their second shutout of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles. Then, what could be their toughest game left on the road against the LA Chargers in Week 17, and a home meeting against Philip Rivers and their division rival Indianapolis Colts.

If the Texans continue to play their cards right and keep the momentum flowing on both ends of the ball as they have for the past three weeks, a 12-win season isn't out of the realm of possibilities; an unfathomable outcome from where Houston started this year off at a gloomy 0-3 record.

