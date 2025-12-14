Three Bold Predictions for Texans' Matchup vs. Cardinals

It's Week 15 for the 8-5 Houston Texans, who will be up against the 3-10 Arizona Cardinals for the weekend to try an extend a current five-game winning streak, and returning home after being on the road for two-straight.

And like any Texans game so far this season, there's bound to be a few unexpected unravelings throughout the course of the action. And while the sportsbooks may have this one as a more-than-one-score victory in favor of Houston, that doesn't mean a few eye-catching outcomes won't come to form in the midst of the action.

With that, here are three bold predictions for how the Texans matchup against the Cardinals pans out for this weekend:

1. Woody Marks Has Over 100 Rushing Yards

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Rookie running back Woody Marks could have the ideal landscape for a dominant day against the Cardinals' defense.

Not only are the Texans running without the services of Marks' helping hand, Nick Chubb, in the backfield with a rib injury, but this Cardinals defense has also had real trouble stopping the run as of late, allowing over 120 rushing yards in a game in four of their past six contests, and are fresh off of a Week 14 outing where the LA Rams ran for 249 yards throughout the day.

That bodes extremely well for Marks, who put together his highest carry count of the season last week against Kansas City with 26 touches in the backfield, and could inevitably lead to one of the best performances of his career against Arizona.

2. Will Anderson Surges for 2+ Sacks

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) leaves the field after defeating the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It's been two weeks since Will Anderson recorded his last sack for the Texans. After posting six straight games with a sack prior to Houston's game against the Indianapolis Colts, the star edge rusher is fresh off two sackless games for only the second time this year, and will be hungry to get back to business at home.

Especially without starting tackle Paris Johnson Jr. on the Cardinals' offensive line, that opens a lane for the Texans' pass-rushing duo to have their way upfront, and for Anderson, could lead to a big day for those sack numbers in the process.

It might not be too shocking to see Anderson wind up with a pair of sacks on Jacoby Brissett for the weekend, which would be the second time this season Houston's defensive star has two sacks or more in a single game.

3. Jaylin Noel Surprises With 25+ Receiving Yards

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (14) runs against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Last week vs. the Chiefs turned out to be a game that rookie third round receiver Jaylin Noel wound up seeing a bit more opportunity on the offensive side than he used to seeing. He logged 20 passing snaps on the day for just two catches and 19 yards, but was on the field more than he'd been since Week 7.

Perhaps this is a sign of things to come for Noel, and if it is, a matchup against the Cardinals to keep the ball rolling could be just what the rookie needs to find a more consistent and steady roll in the Texans' wide receiver room.

If Stroud is letting it lose against this Cardinals' secondary, expect Noel to be one of the many to reap the rewards of it, and potentially put up more than 25 yards for the fourth time this season.

