One Position the Texans Won't Be Touching in NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft right around the corner, the Houston Texans have much talk surrounding exactly where on their roster they'll be placing the most focus within their eight selections throughout all three days on the board.

And based on how their roster has been rounded out leading up to the draft, it puts the Texans in a unique spot where they can focus a bit more on selecting the best player available through all seven rounds rather than honing in on one specific area of the field.

The offensive line could continue to see more tweaks. The defensive line, including the interior and off the edge, is likely to see attention. And even multiple new weapons at running back, wide receiver, and tight end are well within play to be addressed too; simply because Houston has the flexibility to do so.

But of all the possibilities in play for the Texans across the draft, there's one spot on the roster Houston feels destined not to pay attention to with any of their selections.

That's their quarterback position.

Texans Not Selecting a QB in the Draft?

Unless a surprise trade is up the Texans' sleeve on draft day for either their starting or backup signal caller––a highly improbable move to say the least––quarterback is almost certain to not be in play for Houston for any of their upcoming draft selections.

The reason why is simple: Houston is overwhelmingly situated at the position headed into 2026.

A quarterback selection anywhere on the board, in Houston's individual situation, only makes sense if they were either unimpressed with their current QB3, or interested in an unorthodox approach of carrying four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. Neither of which is too likely.

Graham Mertz, the Texans' 197th pick in last year's draft, is the current third quarterback on the depth chart, who didn't get a single snap on the offense last season.

Sure, the Texans could find a replacement for him, but there's really no purpose in doing so. Taking another backup quarterback in the late rounds of the draft would put them right back in the situation they're currently in with Mertz. So, odds are, he's back on the roster for year two in 2026.

Then, there's the two names above Mertz on the depth chart in C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills.

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (right) and quarterback Davis Mills warm up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Say what you want about C.J. Stroud, but he's the quarterback for the Texans until further notice. Houston accepting his fifth-year option only makes that even more certain.

Expect him to be in the mix through 2027, and perhaps even longer if he can show he's worthy of being worthy of a new extension next offseason.

Then, it's Davis Mills sitting as Houston's QB2, one of the NFL's better backups whose expiring contract might make him a trade candidate on the surface, though probably presents more value for Houston as a steady locker room veteran and re-signing candidate, rather than a pending trade chip.

So if all three quarterbacks have a steady spot on next year's roster, why would the team target a quarterback anywhere on the board?

That might be the exact reasoning which has crossed the mind of Nick Caserio leading up to next week's draft, and therefore makes it the only position on either side of the ball that Houston won't be putting too much of a priority on for any of their eight picks.

A lot can happen over the course of any NFL Draft. And for the Texans, many directions are in play for all three days and each of their eight picks.

Just don't hold your breath on seeing any new quarterbacks added into the fold this week, outside of maybe a potential UDFA addition for training camp.

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