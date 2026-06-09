What Keylan Rutledge's Minicamp Usage at Means for the Texans

The Houston Texans have kicked off their first day of minicamp this week, giving an early look at how this roster and the depth chart is shaking out just a few months out from the start of next season.

It's only day one of minicamp practice. There's a lot that needs to unfold between now and the start of next season, and a lot more practice reps to go.

Yet, in the process of those minicamp reps, first-round pick Keylan Rutledge was able to get some early looks in the offense.

Not at right guard like he was used to during his time at Georgia Tech, and not with the first-team offense. Instead, he was getting center snaps with the second unit–– which might tend to spark a larger conversation around the Texans' plans for their top rookie in the building.

Keylan Rutledge Easing Into His Role With Texans

It's not to say that Rutledge hasn't gotten any reps with the first team prior to day one of minicamp. He's gotten a decent share of those.

During the two-week stretch of OTAs, the Texans rookie did get snaps at center with the first unit and began gaining some necessary chemistry with C.J. Stroud. Of course, it's only minicamp practice where players are wearing shorts and t-shirts, but it's at least something to take note of.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive guard Keylan Rutledge is selected by the Houston Texans as the number 26 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But as all of the veterans on the roster are now in the building and working during minicamp, competition begins to ramp up and get more serious in preparation for next season.

And on the surface, it seems like the Texans are taking things slow regarding getting their first-round pick involved as a consistent starter.

Perhaps more importantly, the way this staff is approaching Rutledge's usage early on might be setting up a real competition for who will be the Texans' starting center at Week 1, as opposed to simply slotting in their first-round rookie as the next man up.

Jake Andrews Gaining Steam for Starting C Spot

According to Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle, the Texans had a five-man starting combination upfront of Aireontae Ersery, Wyatt Teller, Jake Andrews, Ed Ingram, and Trent Brown. Braden Smith sat out of practice due to injury.

1st team #Texans OLine combination:



LT Aireontae Ersery, LG Wyatt Teller, C Jake Andrews, RG Ed Ingram, RT Trent Brown. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) June 9, 2026

It's hard to look too deep into a starting offensive line combination multiple months away from the start of the season, and especially in a setting without padded practices until later next month.

But at the very least, Houston might be showing their hand that Andrews is the one to beat out in the Texans' center competition.

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans center Jake Andrews (60) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

He's got experience as a starter from all throughout last season, familiarity with the offense and the coaching staff, and compared to Rutledge, has played a good share of center snaps as opposed to guard.

All of those could play a major factor in deciding how this center spot shakes out for Week 1, and thus puts Rutledge in line for a big next few months to show out in both practice and preseason reps later this year.

Rutledge Still Can't Be Counted Out

Of course, you certainly can't count Rutledge out from making a late run into that starting center role by the time next season rolls around.

The Texans loved what they saw from him enough to trade up into the first round to secure him, and they wouldn't have done that if they weren't confident he could transition to center, and eventually be an impact starter, maybe even as early as his first year in the building.

KPRC2's Aaron Wilson reported that the Texans are still "very excited" about Rutledges’ upside, and the status of placing either him or Andrews into a starting spot is a competitive situation.

First-round draft pick Keylan 'Big Red' Rutledge has also worked with first-team offense in several practices for #Texans Jake Andrews is the incumbent starter and it's a competitive situation.

Team is very excited about Rutledge's upside@KPRC2 https://t.co/Jj15F5MEhG — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 9, 2026

Just like any rookie developing at the next level, it's going to take time and patience to see that upside truly come to fruition. That's even more so when a player is switching positions like Rutledge is primed to do in Houston.

So while Rutledge may not be ready to be named the starting center of the Texans' offense if the season were to start today, there's tons of time between now and September's kickoff for him to get fully prepared and show exactly why Houston invested in him as highly as they did.

Regardless, though, how the landscape is shaking out between Rutledge and Andrews does make this center spot look like one of the most intriguing roster battles to watch on paper for the next few months. As to who wins that starting job, that'll be uncovered in due time.

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