One Texans Player Could Be Forced Into Bigger Role After Week 3

The Houston Texans didn't see their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts pan out as they would've liked, as they would fall flat for their third straight loss, 17-19, and face a good amount of turbulence from start to finish.

One aspect of that turbulence came in the form of injury; an example of that being the fact that defensive tackle Mario Edwards would leave in the second half with a knee issue, and would be deemed questionable before inevitably not returning.

.@ShariffLawFirm Texans Injury Update:



#97 DT Mario Edwards Jr. is questionable with a knee injury. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2026

As to what lies ahead for Edwards and his availability remains to be seen. According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, one source remained optimistic about his status moving forward. However, by the initial looks of the injury where the veteran couldn't walk off the field under his own power, there remains a chance that he could miss some time.

And if Edwards does miss any time, it's certainly notable for the Texans' defensive line rotation; a group that's already without rookie Kayden McDonald, who's currently on injured reserve, and would be even more shorthanded if they were without both of their top depth options on the interior.

In the event that a situation arises for the Texans heading into Week 4, and Houston is forced to turn somewhere else for that depth defensive tackle spot, one favorite currently sticks out with the best chance to claim Edwards' snaps: that's recent roster signing Jaden Crumedy.

Keep an Eye on Jaden Crumedy Amid Mario Edwards' Injury

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (96) walks to the field for training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a couple of clear reasons as to why Crumedy is first in line for those depth defensive tackle snaps. Not only was he the one who replaced Edwards in Week 3 when he first went down with an injury, but Houston doesn't have many options outside of him on the roster as it is.

Outside of Edwards, the Texans have just three defensive tackles listed on their 53-man group: that includes Crumedy, and Houston's other two starters, Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai. Logan Hall can play both inside and off the edge, but he saw nearly 40% of the defensive snaps in Week 3 already.

So unless the Texans wanted to elevate their only defensive tackle from the practice squad— Junior Tafuna— and give him a decent share of the interior snaps from the jump, Crumedy could find his way to around 20 to 25 snaps in Week 4, and any stretch that both McDonaald and Edwards remain out.

In the two games that Crumedy has played with Houston, he hasn't recorded any stats and has only played in 18 total snaps. And for his career, he's got less than 200 total defensive snaps and only 15 combined tackles. So how strong he will be in his role, if he plays, remains a bit of a mystery.

However, Crumedy's opportunity will certainly see a step in the right direction for next week against the Dallas Cowboys; a must-win game for the Texans' as a collective, and a matchup where Crumedy could potentially play himself into a bigger role moving deeper into the year with a strong performance.

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