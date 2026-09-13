Texans Rule 6 Players Inactive Ahead of Bills Week 1 Matchup

The Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills have officially unveiled their inactives list leading up to their long-awaited Week 1 matchup.

And for the Texans, they'll be without a select six players for Sunday's action against Buffalo.

Here's a look into the inactives for both the Texans and Bills:

Houston Texans Inactives

TE Brevin Jordan

CB Collin Wright

LB Aiden Fisher

OG Febechi Nwaiwu

OT Nate Thomas

DT Jaden Crumedy

Buffalo Bills Inactives

WR Skyler Bell

RB Ty Johnson

S Jalon Kilgore

LB Mike Danna

OG Ar'maj Reed-Adams

OT Jude Bowry

DL TJ Sanders

What to Make of Texans' Inactives vs. Bills

Really, there are no true surprises here for either side as to who will be on the field and who won't be for Week 1.

As for the Texans, three of their six inactives are first-year players. That includes day three draft picks Aiden Fisher and Febechi Nwaiwu, as well as undrafted cornerback Collin Wright, who's made his mark on the 53-man roster, yet won't make his official NFL debut on Sunday.

The Texans will have one undrafted rookie on the field against the Bills though, and that's their defensive end, Sabastian Harsh, who's made big waves in Houston since arriving earlier this offseason, and has become a depth piece on this elite defensive line behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) runs from Houston Texans defensive end Sabastian Harsh (94) in the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans will also be without the presence of tight end Brevin Jordan for Sunday's events against Buffalo, meaning that they'll have four tight ends on the active roster ready to go: Dalton Schultz, Marlin Klein, Foster Moreau, and Cade Stover.

Houston clearly has plans for Jordan deeper into the season, considering he was cut, then re-signed to the Texans' 53-man roster before the Week 1 kicked off. But Jordan has been recovering from a knee injury through the past couple of weeks that may be preventing him from officially making his return to the field for the first time since 2024.

For now, he'll remain on the sidelines, but seeing that he isn't on injured reserve is a good sign for what his status might hold in the near future.

Two other names were deemed inactive from the Texans against Buffalo, and those two are actually the newest additions to Houston's roster: offensive tackle Nate Thomas, who was acquired via trade with the Dallas Cowboys on cutdown day, and defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy, who had been signed to the 53-man roster after Kayden McDonald was placed on IR.

Those two could be elevated in the next few weeks to come, depending on how the Texans feel about their depth on both of their offensive and defensive lines in Week 2. But given they're still fresh in their arrival to Houston, they'll be held out for now as the season opener is upon us.

The Texans and Bills will be kicking off their Week 1 events in Reliant Stadium at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, officially marking the end of an extended eight-month wait throughout the course of the offseason.

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