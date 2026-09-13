Texans' 3 Biggest Keys to Victory vs. Bills, Josh Allen in Week 1

The Houston Texans are officially ready to kick off their 2026 campaign after a long offseason's wait, as the Buffalo Bills will be traveling to Reliant Stadium for Week 1's opening action.

And for the Texans, it's a pretty immediate test for their roster going against one of the more consistently winning teams throughout the league, along with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Josh Allen.

Houston has to ensure they're coming out of the gates hot in this one to start the new year as opposed to how 2025 went when they fell into an 0-3 hole to begin the season. Doing so means the Texans need to zero in on a select few keys to victory that can then ensure a 1-0 start.

Let's sort through the Texans' three biggest keys to victory as they take on their first game of the new NFL season against the Bills.

1. Texans Bring Major Emphasis on Pressure

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time the Texans claimed a victory over the Bills in 2025, that was a game largely defined by how their defensive line broke down Josh Allen and the Buffalo offensive line. Houston combined for a whopping eight sacks, which ties their franchise record, and really shut down who was the then-reigning league MVP.

A similar outing from the Texans' defensive front could provide comparable results from last go-around. Houston needs to do all that they can to neutralize the threat that Allen provides both as a chain mover down the field and perhaps more importantly, as a dual threat in the red zone.

If Allen explodes for a bounceback performance compared to 2025's outing, the road to victory becomes much tougher for the Texans. That's simply the effect of an elite quarterback. But this elite front seven has shown to be more than capable of handling their business against Allen as of late.

2. The Texans' Run Game Remains Viable

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) reacts after running for a first down during the game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was in the Texans' latest game against Buffalo in 2025 where Houston did a good job of exploiting the Bills' lackluster run defense throughout the night, despite their limitations on the ground faced all season. They combined for 4.2 yards per carry led by Woody Marks' 16 carries.

Fast forward to Week 1 of the new year, though, and the Texans have made it a priority to improve their rushing attack in 2026. They stocked up their offensive line with a couple of new starters and further depth, traded for David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions, and have all expectations to be much better on the ground on early downs and in goal line situations.

So when combining the Bills' rushing defense woes with the Texans' improvements in the ground game, that could be a perfect formula for a statement day running the ball in Houston. Besting that 4.2 yards per carry total seen from 2025 would be a great way for this offense to step into the new season.

3. Don't Let James Cook Get Hot

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands the ball off to running back James Cook III (4) against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to the rushing offense on the Bills' side, they also had an extremely productive day in last year's matchup thanks to the ability of James Cook to put together one of the best games of his electric 2025 campaign: 17 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown for an average of nearly seven yards per carry.

It was a rare misstep for the Texans' rushing defense that remained at the top of its class throughout the course of last season. Houston ranked fourth in the NFL for rushing yards allowed throughout the season, yet gave up their third-most rushing yards in a game for the season against Buffalo.

Everyone knows at this point how talented and potent of a runner Cook can be when he has the hot hand. The Texans’ priority defensively on Sunday––outside of holding Josh Allen in check––will be to keep close watch on this backfield as well.

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