7 Storylines I'm Watching Most In Texans' Week 1 Matchup vs. Bills
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The Houston Texans' start of their 2026 regular season campaign is right around the corner as their Week 1 action officially kicks off this week.
And the Texans will start their season against an immediate tough test in the Buffalo Bills, a team that's made the postseason in eight of the last nine seasons and led by one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, if not the best, Josh Allen.
Whoever wins this one is bound to be sitting in a good spot within the AFC to start the new season. And for the Texans, there's several noteworthy storylines that'll be worth keeping a close eye on throughout.
Let's take a look at seven of the biggest storylines that I'll be keeping an eye on as the Texans finally begin Week 1 against Buffalo:
1. How Does C.J. Stroud Look Out of the Gates?
There's been so much discussion surrounding Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud this offseason, whether that be surrounding his most recent outing in Houston's playoff loss vs. the New England Patriots, or for what his future with the franchise holds amid his upcoming contract negotiations.
So that puts Stroud under the microscope pretty immediately as the Texans enter this season, which is sure to be his most important individual year yet. However, how he performs in this one against Buffalo might set the tone for what's ahead this season, and thus sets the stage for a potential statement game for Houston's signal-caller.
2. The Split Between David Montgomery & Woody Marks
One of the Texans' biggest roster improvements brought in from this offseason, running back David Montgomery, will be making his debut in front of a Houston home crowd this weekend. And how he performs, but also his running mate, Woody Marks, will be a key takeaway from this game one way or another.
Montgomery expects to be the leader in the Texans’ backfield on early downs and in goal-line situations, while Marks can fill in on late-downs and use his skillset as a pass-catcher. How the exact divide in terms of snap shares and workload looks, though, will be an interesting outcome to watch unfold.
3. Can Houston Limit James Cook This Time?
When the Texans faced the Bills last season on Thursday Night Football, the defense had a rock-solid day with their whopping eight sacks logged on then-reigning MVP Josh Allen. However, it didn't stop Buffalo's star running back, James Cook, from having a standout performance himself with 116 rushing yards and a touchdown on nearly seven yards per carry.
If Cook replicates such an outing for a second straight game against the Texans, that certainly gives the Bills a fighting chance. So limiting his presence in the backfield must be a focal point for Houston's defense heading into the weekend.
4. Does the Offensive Line Look Improved?
Is the offensive line good enough? That's the question that many fans would present when asked about the Texans' chances of making a deep run this season. So Week 1 against the Bills offers the perfect chance for Houston to silence that narrative with a strong performance from this offensive front.
Keylan Rutledge will be making his NFL debut at left guard, free agent signing Evan Brown will be Houston's newest starting center, and three starters from the end of last season will remain intact: left tackle Aireontae Ersery, right guard Ed Ingram, and right tackle Trent Brown.
5. What Jadeveon Clowney Brings to Texans' Defensive Line
He was one of the Texans' later offseason additions, considering it wasn't until training camp that he was signed to the active roster, but Jadeveon Clowney could end up as one of the most impactful new pieces Houston has added since last season.
Clowney adds a much-needed layer of depth to this defensive end room both as a run defender and productive pass-rusher, and takes this elite front seven to an even higher level than it was before. This weekend, he'll be appearing in his first game back with the Texans since 2019's Wild Card loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
6. Will There Be More Success in the Red Zone?
One area of struggle for the Texans' offense last season: red zone success rate. While Houston's defense ranked 16th in the NFL for red zone success rate allowed (56.8%), they ranked within the bottom 3 in the league on the offensive side at 30th (46.3%).
Adding a more stable run game thanks to David Montgomery, as well as beefing up their tight end room, should help the Texans' chances here, along with the fact that offensive coordinator Nick Caley enters his second season at the helm as Houston's playcaller. Seeing that success come to fruition against Buffalo will be vital.
7. Josh Allen's Attempt to Overcome Texans Woes
It's been tough sledding for the Bills and Josh Allen against the Texans in recent memory. Allen is 1-4 against Houston since he's entered the league in 2018, and for the Bills specifically, they haven't won a game in Houston dating back to 2006.
There's undoubtedly some real motivation on the Bills' side to finally rid of those demons this weekend. Yet, with a matchup against this elite Texans defense and an improved offensive personnel, doing so will be easier said than done.
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Jared Koch is the Publisher of Houston Texans On SI. He has covered the NFL and NBA with On SI since 2023, and is a graduate of Western Kentucky University.Follow jjaredkoch