How to Watch, Stream Texans' Week 1 Game vs. Bills

The Houston Texans are set to kick off their 2026 regular season with Week 1's action underway against the Buffalo Bills.

It'll mark the third season in a row in which these two teams have matched up against one another. The last two times these two faced off, it's wound up going in favor of the Texans, their most recent result being a Week 12 victory for Houston on Thursday Night Football in 2025.

In fact, the Texans have really had their way with the Bills within recent memory. In seven of the past eight matchups these two have had against one another, it's been Houston who was the one claiming victory, with Buffalo failing to win a game on the road dating back to 2006.

So based on historical precedent, the Texans enter this one with a clear edge. And if that inevitably results in a Week 1 win, it'd mark a pretty solid start for Houston kicking off their brand new season, set with some of their highest expectations seen in franchise history.

Here's where you can watch and stream the action between the Texand and Bills on Sunday afternoon:

How to Watch Texans vs. Bills Week 1 Matchup

Where: Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX

Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX Time: 12 p.m. CT

12 p.m. CT TV: CBS

CBS Streaming (in-market viewers): YouTube TV, Fubo

Injury Report for Texans & Bills

Both sides are showing a pretty clean injury report heading into the contest, and especially so for the Texans, who have no one of note for a single-game absence.

Texans Injury Report

N/A

Bills Injury Report

- CB Jordan Hancock



- RB Ty Johnson



- DL TJ Sanders

However, even while both have relatively slim injury reports for the Texans, that doesn't mean they won't be without some key absences.

For the Texans, they'll be down a handful of key pieces in the form of right tackle Braden Smith (foot), wide receiver Tank Dell (knee), and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (ankle), who are each on injured reserve for a minimum of four weeks into the season.

Their soonest return comes in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, though it remains to be seen if any, or all three of those aforementioned names will be called up for then. For now, they'll be on the sidelines.

Key Storylines to Watch

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) jumps for a first down against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are some of the key storylines to keep an eye on for the Texans as they officially embark on their 2026 regular season campaign.

How will the Texans' offensive line perform?: Houston's offensive line underwent a couple of key changes this offseason in an effort for better results in 2026. Veteran Evan Brown is the Texans' new starting center, and Keylan Rutledge will be making his NFL debut at left guard. However, this group’s performance will be a major storyline from this one–– good or bad.



Can the Texans contain the Bills' running game?: James Cook ended up tearing apart the Texans' defense when these two met in 2025, where he handled 17 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown. Another game like that for Buffalo's star running back will make this one a little more challenging for Houston.



The dominance of the Texans' defense: The last time these two faced off, it was the Texans who landed the last laugh as they managed to collect eight sacks on the then-reigning MVP, Josh Allen. Will Houston and their elite pass rush be able to replicate that performance?

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