Texans at Risk of Losing Starting Offensive Lineman for Browns Game

The Houston Texans could be without one key name on their offensive line for Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns.

And that's none other than their rookie left guard, Keylan Rutledge, who is at risk of missing his first-ever regular season game on Sunday.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Rutledge is still dealing with stinger symptoms from the injury that he suffered earlier this week in practice, thus making him unlikely to play on Sunday against the Browns.

#Texans starting left guard Keylan Rutledge, first-round pick, still dealing with stinger symptoms (neck, shoulder), per source. Considered unlikely to play vs. #Browns, barring unexpected change, and team is prepping rookie Febechi Nwaiwu for his 1st #NFL start, per sources — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 13, 2026

Without Rutledge in the lineup, fourth-round rookie Febechi Nwaiwu is expected to get the start at left guard, per Wilson.

There's no doubt that losing Rutledge is a notable loss for a Texans offensive line that's remained relatively healthy all season long. The only injury they've had to deal with through the first half of the season has been when Ed Ingram missed Weeks 2 and 3 due to a groin injury.

Throughout the first half of his rookie season, Rutledge has collected an overall grade of 45.6 via Pro Football Focus, which ranks 71st out of 75 eligible guards.

He's totaled over 500 offensive snaps played with two penalties, two sacks, three hits, and a whopping 25 pressures allowed through eight games.

Texans Have Been Impressed With Keylan Rutledge's Rookie Season

Despite the numbers not exactly looking optimal for Rutledge, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has gone on record saying how impressed he's been with their first-round pick over the course of his rookie season due to his consistency.

“Keylan, he's stepped in and done some really good things for us," Ryans said heading into Week 9. "He’s played aggressive. He’s had some challenges as a rookie, but he’s weathered it really well. One bad play doesn't determine how his game goes. He's able to eliminate a bad play and move onto the next play."

"He's done a really good job of being steady in there; consistent force for us there on the inside. And I'm pleased to see how the rest of his season continues to progress. But, he's done a good job as a rookie. “Sometimes you lose sight that he’s a rookie, because he's been one of our most consistent guys up front."

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) talks with guard Keylan Rutledge (66) during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the injury seems to be a minor stinger, we shouldn't expect Rutledge to be out of the lineup for long, even if he has missed back-to-back practices this week, and could be in to miss Week 10 against the Browns.

A Short Week Could Derail Rutledge's Week 11 Status

It is worth mentioning that the Texans do operate on a short week for Week 11, as they'll be facing the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. So that could make Rutledge's status a bit more interesting to watch unravel over the course of next week.

But until he's officially deemed ready to play once again, the Texans are expected to roll with another rookie at left guard in Nwaiwu; someone who showcased his positional versatility throughout his time in college at Oklahoma, and might be due for his first NFL start this Sunday.

Nwaiwu has been largely a non-factor on the Texans' offensive line so far this season, having frequently been a gameday inactive for most weeks.

However, it seems that Houston's coaching staff has built up some trust in Nwaiwu based on what he's showcased throughout his time in practice.

Knowing that the Texans also plan to start Nwaiwu over a more experienced name like Wyatt Teller speaks to how they feel about the young talent they have in the building and his ability to step in for Rutledge if he does ultimately miss out of Week 10.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!