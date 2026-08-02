Texans Bring Back Veteran DL Mario Edwards: What It Means

The Houston Texans are bringing back a familiar name to their defensive line.

According to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are re-signing defensive lineman Mario Edwards.

The #Texans are signing DL Mario Edwards, per source. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) August 2, 2026

Edwards had been on the Texans' roster for the last two seasons, having played 27 games and starting in 12 of them since 2024. Last year, he had played in 14 games before going down with a season-ending torn pectoral injury.

And it was because of that torn pectoral that the Texans released him earlier this offseason with a failed physical designation.

But fast forward to training camp, Houston wanted to bring him back aboard this defense to add an extra layer of depth to their front seven, and at the same time, provide a sense of familiarity to an already-strong interior.

Let's dive a bit deeper into what the signing of Edwards means for this Texans defense moving deeper into training camp:

What Mario Edwards' Addition Means for Texans' Defense

When looking at Edwards' role on the Texans' defense through the last two years, his 2024 campaign was vastly different compared to what he did in 2025.

In 2024, Edwards remained a pivotal starting piece on their interior, who started in nearly all of the games he appeared in, logging over 30 tackles and three sacks, really for one of his better seasons since entering the league in 2015.

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. (97) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But 2025 was a different story. He was a starter in none of the 14 games he played, appeared in just 33% of the Texans' defensive snaps compared to the 55% he saw in 2024, and saw his production take a sharp decline because of it.

Instead, it would be Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai seeing a bulk of the work on the Texans' interior, and both tended to excel in each of their respective roles.

And it's not to say that Edwards can't still be a productive piece of the Texans' defensive line. If that were the case, Houston wouldn't be bringing him back for another year.

If anything, Edwards' recent production should just lead to tempered expectations around what he'll really be here for on the Texans' front seven: depth, familiarity, and veteran leadership, as opposed to being a consistent and reliable starter in the middle of their defensive line.

Edwards Will Be Nice Depth Piece to Texans' Already-Solid DL

The Texans' defensive line entering this season already looks to be a step ahead of where they were this time last year, even without including Edwards presence in the picture.

Tommy Togiai has taken another step forward for what will be his third season in Houston. Sheldon Rankins hasn't looked like he'll be slowing down at all, even at age 32. And of course, Houston added a couple of new faces on their defensive front in Kayden McDonald and Logan Hall this offseason.

That's already four names who are deemed locks to make the roster, and are pretty certified to be ahead of Edwards on the depth chart.

So in reality, Edwards might have to really compete to secure a 53-man roster spot throughout training camp, based on the talent that's already around him at the position. He's in no way a lock to make it onto the Week 1 roster, even if he does have built-in familiarity and trust within the coaching staff and the organization as a whole.

If Edwards is back to 100%, and able to play up to the same level he was at in 2025, the Texans will certainly give him a strong look to be one of the final names to make it past cutdown day. But he'll certainly have to prove himself in the training camp and preseason reps ahead to make that clear.

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