Texans Brought in 6 Free Agent DBs for Workout Ahead of Week 1

The Houston Texans have brought in a bundle of free agent defensive backs for a workout just a few days away from kicking off their Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

In all, it's six defensive backs that came into the building earlier this week for a workout.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Texans have worked out the following free agents:

Natrone Brooks



Jaden Davis



Aaron Graves



Dan Jackson



Anthony Johnson



Sanoussi Kane

It's one of the first handful of workouts the Texans have hosted since their initial roster cuts took place after their final preseason game earlier in August.

Five of the six free agents that the Texans brought in have two or fewer years of experience in the league. The most tenured of the bunch, Anthony Johnson, was a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and has played in over 20 regular-season games between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants.

Right now, no deal appears to be imminent for any of those six. And there are no guarantees that there will be any.

However, considering that all six were in the Texans' facility, there's at least some form of appeal that the team sees in those that came in.

And rather than the Texans surveying a handful of positions, the front office has zeroed in on a defensive back as the area to target if they were to add a piece to their roster.

What to Make of the Texans' Recent DB Workouts

In reality, the Texans probably aren't in the market to shake up their 53-man roster too much, even when factoring in their recent workouts, unless there was an injury in the mix. And right now, nothing of note has been reported.

The Texans just set their defensive backs unit to a solid group of five cornerbacks and four safeties heading into Week 1, all of which feel like good bets to stay onboard into the regular season.

So if the Texans did like what they saw from any of those six workouts, they'd likely be slated to bring them onto the practice squad; another group that has been just recently formed after Houston made their trimmings around the roster.

Aug 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on from the sideline during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans have remained busy adding a few recently cut names from around the league to their practice squad after last weekend's events, including the likes of tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden, offensive tackle Max Pircher, and defensive end Chris Braswell. So perhaps adding another defensive back might be next on the to-do list.

Right now, the Texans' defensive backs room in their practice squad is held down to just three names: cornerback Bryce Hall, cornerback Alijah Huzzie, and safety/special teams ace George Odum. Houston may feel the need to add onto that group with one more piece, or maybe cut ties with one of those three to make room.

For now, though, those six names will remain guys to keep an eye on before Week 1 kicks off later this weekend.

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