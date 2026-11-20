The Houston Texans took care of business in their Thursday Night Football showing over the Indianapolis Colts in a dominant 26-3 victory.

And in the process of the Texans' primetime win, we saw C.J. Stroud have a pretty impressive performance from start to finish: completing 21 of his 27 passes, throwing for 194 yards, three touchdowns, and one pick to make for only his fourth interception on the year thus far.

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's take a look at six of the most notable quotes from Stroud's post-game presser after the win that now takes Houston to a 4-6 record with just seven games to go on the season:

Tons of Praise for Will Anderson Jr.

While Stroud had an impressive game individually, he made sure to not go without highlighting how their Will Anderson performed in one of his best games of the season: coming away with a sack, a safety, and a season-high 37.5% pressure rate with seven pressures and four quick pressures.

"Will is a dog, man. He's the definition of what you want for a Texan. I know DeMeco loves him. I know the ownership loves him. He just works super hard. He doesn't complain. He gets put in tough spots," Stroud said of Anderson.

"Just his tenacity. I think he just brings a swag to this team that I'm just proud to call him my brother. A lot of time spent together, so just really proud of him and what he's been able to do, and his faith. And also his family, being able to be an anchor there. So, big fan of Will for life."

Texans' C.J. Stroud after Will Anderson's performance against the Colts:



🗣️ "Will is a dog, man. He's the definition of what you want for a Texan."



"I know DeMeco loves him. I know the ownership loves him. He just works super hard... Big fan of Will for life." pic.twitter.com/8lUGJ9REFJ — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) November 20, 2026

Thoughts on His INT, TD to Nico Collins

During the first half, Stroud's most glaring error from the night would be inevitably followed by one of his best plays–– as the Texans quarterback would come off of his only interception on the night to send a bomb of a touchdown pass to Nico Collins in the first two drives of the game.

Stroud said after that interception on the first drive, he went to the sidelines, worked on his footwork, then came out a bit more recalibrated to go and allow Collins to make a big play.

"I think because on the last drive, I kind of had something similar. I didn't get touched, but I just didn't put enough on it, and then it ended up being an interception," Stroud said. "I know I can make that throw, but I think being Thursday night, I needed to get my juices going a little more. I think that was a perfect example of that."

"I went back to the sideline and started doing a little bit of footwork that I knew I needed to get more oomph on the ball, more power... That play was great. I thought Nico did a good job attacking the high point. He's a heck of a football player. So if you give him a shot, he's going to make a play."

C.J. Stroud breaking down his TD throw to Nico Collins last night vs. the Colts:



🗣️ "That play was great. I thought Nico did a good job attacking the high point."



"He's a heck of a football player. So if you give him a shot, he's going to make a play." https://t.co/ffWIT8Njbn pic.twitter.com/aDLvKAS7gE — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) November 20, 2026

On How He's Been Able to Find His Rhythm

Stroud is now putting together one of the best stretches of games we've seen from him dating back to his rookie year. On his current pace, he's set to total over 4,500 passing yards on the season, with 37 passing touchdowns.

Especially after the ups and downs he's faced over the past two years, Stroud is grateful to be in the spot that he is now, not only performing as well as he has been, but also playing alongside this Texans team.

"Ever since I've been a rookie, honestly, when I started playing, I knew what type of player I could be in this league. Just to get on that groove and have a rhythm has been amazing. Honestly, I would be lying to you if I said it didn't feel good," Stroud said.

"I'm very grateful for this opportunity to even play in the NFL. People probably think I'm crazy for always saying that, but I really did not expect my life to be like this. It's nothing but the grace of God that I'm sitting up here and playing the way that I am."

"It's nothing but credit to the team. The way the defense prepared us in training camp, the way the O-linemen are blocking their tails off and giving me a shot, and the way the receivers have been running their routes and getting open. I'm just super grateful to play on a team like this. I don't take it for granted at all."

Credit to David Montgomery's 100-Plus Yard Performance

Along with a strong night from Stroud, the Texans' offense was also able to witness an impressive stat line from David Montgomery, who saw his first 100-yard game on the ground in over a year, which also came in his first appearance on the field for Houston since Week 5 because of a groin injury.

Stroud says he was talking to Montgomery all week, trying to get him fired up for a good showing on Thursday. Clearly, that strategy proved to be an effective one.

"He's a baller, bro," Stroud said of Montgomery. "I've been motivating him all week, just talking mess to him and trying to get him going. He responds in the best ways. He's been making plays since I've been in the league and even before that. I'm super proud of that guy, and I think he'll continue to do great things for us."

"We were definitely missing him, and hopefully we get Woody [Marks] back next week. That'll be great."

C.J. Stroud on David Montgomery's 100-plus rushing yards against the Colts:



🗣️ "I've been motivating him all week, just talking mess to him, just trying to get him going. He responds in the best ways."



"Just to give him an opp tonight, man, I'm super proud of that guy." pic.twitter.com/YcSSO3cOBl — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) November 20, 2026

Thoughts on the Defense Allowing 3 Points

The Texans' defense turned things around in a big way against the Colts compared to their lowly performance from last weekend against the Cleveland Browns. Houston allowed just three points and less than 200 yards to Indianapolis on the night; their second time doing so this season.

Stroud––who faces off against the Texans' defense more than anyone in weekly practices––knew that Houston was more than capable of turning things around on that side of the ball. He also emphasized that this roster should carry themselves "as one" rather than dividing the credit or blame to one side of the football.

"If anybody has respect, hope and faith in our defense, it's me. I get to play against them on a day-to-day basis," Stroud said.

"I don't rock with the whole winning-waves thing and how people change their opinions because you can flip it on its head, have a great game and everybody flips their mindset. I'm all about the process. What is your process? I think their process has been great. I think it's getting better. I honestly think they're great, and I'm just super happy to have them."

"It's not always perfect. Last year, they held us down as an offense a lot. When it flip-flops, we're not complaining. We're a team. We're one. That's something I've been trying to preach. We're not defense and offense. I don't think that talk is good for our team. We're one."

C.J. Stroud on the Texans' defense allowing 3 points vs. the Colts:



🗣️ "If anybody has respect and hope and faith in our defense, it's me. I get to play against them on a day-to-day basis..."



"I think they're great, and I'm just super happy to have them." pic.twitter.com/zMzjD8ReQY — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) November 20, 2026

Expressing Love for the Texans Fans, City of Houston

Stroud also didn't leave his post-game presser without showing some support for the Texans' fanbase, who have stuck by him and the team throughout the ups and downs of the season, and finally saw that rewarded on Thursday in the form of their first home win since Week 18 of last season.

And while Stroud loves the support from the Texans' fans, he certainly believes that he and the rest of the team have more to show them over the course of their second-half stretch of the season:

"One thing I love about our fans, even though it might not be all of them, is that there are a select few people who are always encouraging me and telling me how much they have my back, no matter what I go through. I'm really appreciative of that."

"I love Houston, man. I really love this city. It was great to win tonight. It was great to see the crowd come out. A lot of big plays were made, so they got loud, and it was cool. I really enjoyed it. But we have to do more for them. I believe we should have a lot more home wins than we do. We have to go get them, and I'm grateful that they're sticking with us."

C.J. Stroud had some noteworthy praise for Texans fans after Houston's TNF win over the Colts:



🗣️ "I love Houston, man. I really love this city. They've welcomed me like I'm one of them, and I'm just grateful."



"Like, they've accepted my mom. You know how many people love my… pic.twitter.com/JyhtIY9Dh3 — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) November 20, 2026

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!