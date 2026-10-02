Texans-Cowboys Week 4 Injury Report: Houston Lists 2 Out, 4 Questionable

The Houston Texans have released their third and final injury report heading into Week 4's game against the Dallas Cowboys after Friday's practice.

And it seems like, at the very least, the Texans will be down at least two players already ruled out with their respective injuries, while four remain questionable heading into Sunday's kickoff in Houston.

Let's break down the latest on the Texans' injury front for Week 4:

Houston Texans' Week 4 Injury Report (as of 10/2/26)

- LB Azeez Al-Shaair: OUT (groin)

- DE Jadeveon Clowney: QUESTIONABLE (knee)

- DE Logan Hall: QUESTIONABLE (knee)

- LB Jake Hansen: QUESTIONABLE (calf)

- OG Ed Ingram: QUESTIONABLE (groin)

- S M.J. Stewart: OUT (knee)

There are a few eye-catching names that immediately stick out on the Texans' injury report. However, one of the most noteworthy factors presented here is knowing that wide receiver Nico Collins has no injury designation heading into gameday.

Nico Collins Officially Active for First Time Since Week 1

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without an injury designation for Collins, that means the star wideout will officially be making his return from a two-game absence due to a grade 1 hamstring strain suffered in practice leading up to Week 2's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Collins had been a limited participant in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday before being a full participant on Friday, which gives the Texans a full go that their star wideout will finally be able to be a part of the action again.

The last time that Collins was active for the Texans came back in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills when he recorded seven receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown.

If he were able to keep up that pace and remain healthy for the remainder of the season, Collins would finish with 105 catches and 1,125 yards.

Azeez Al-Shaair Out vs. Cowboys, Wade Woodaz to Take Place

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) celebrates linebacker Wade Woodaz (30) interception against Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) (not pictured) for an 80 yard touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to the Texans' most noteworthy absences, though, there's no doubt that seeing Azeez Al-Shaair miss with a groin injury stings for this linebacker room.

The Pro Bowl linebacker initially went down with the injury in last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and will keep him out of the fold for at least one week.

Al-Shaair is one of the most important pieces on the Texans' defense as a whole, being that he's the green-dot signal caller, but Houston has also suffered multiple injuries in their linebacker room in just three weeks of the regular season.

As a result of the absence of both Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o––who's still on injured reserve with a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Bills––it'll likely be fourth-round rookie Wade Woodaz getting a call-up to the first unit, as well as Jake Hansen, so long as he's available to play with his calf injury.

Ed Ingram, Jadeveon Clowney Remain in Question

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) after a play during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans still have two important pieces of the puzzle who are deemed in question leading up to kick off. One of them is on the offensive side of the ball in starting right guard Ed Ingram (groin), with the other being Houston's top depth edge rusher in Jadeveon Clowney (knee).

Both have been out with their respective injuries for the past two weeks, but are important players that certainly need to play if this Texans group wants to be at their best in a must-win game against the Cowboys.

Keep an eye on the status of both Ingram and Clowney in the time leading up to Sunday's kickoff in Reliant Stadium. However, there's certainly a sense of optimism that both will inevitably be cleared to play once inactives are announced.

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