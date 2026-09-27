Texans Announce 6 Inactives Ahead of Facing Colts in Week 3

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts have officially announced their inactives for their Week 3 matchup that's right around the corner.

And for the Texans in particular, they've just ruled out six players for Sunday, whether it be due to injury, or them simply not being in the plans for the game.

Here's a look at what those inactives are for Houston in undoubtedly their biggest game of the season yet:

Texans Week 3 Inactives vs. Colts

WR Nico Collins

OG Ed Ingram

DE Jadeveon Clowney

OT Nate Thomas

TE Brevin Jordan

CB Collin Wright

Let's break down what those absences will mean for the Texans for this week against Indianapolis, and in some cases, how things could transpire for their return moving forward.

Nico Collins to Miss, But Could Return Week 4

The Texans have a few noteworthy names who won't be suiting up for their first AFC South contest of the year, with the biggest of those being Houston's star receiver Nico Collins, who has been ruled out for a second straight game with a hamstring strain.

We had already known that Collins was going to be inactive for this one against Indianapolis after he had missed all of this week's team practices.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) participates in early pregame warmups against the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, according to recent reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, there is hope that the Texans' top pass-catcher will be available for Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, which would end what would be a brief two-game absence to re-join as the top target in C.J. Stroud's arsenal.

For the meantime, the Texans' remaining wide receiver room, led by Kayshon Boutte and Xavier Hutchinson, will have to stay afloat without the presence of Collins, and hopefully a bit better than things ended up last weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals when the offense totaled just six points.

Ed Ingram Out, Wyatt Teller to Start at RG

The Texans will also have to do without another starter on the offensive side of the ball in right guard Ed Ingram. He's missing his second game with a groin injury, and will also look towards Week 4 with his next chance to return to the lineup.

With Ingram out, the Texans are set to use their same starting offensive line setup from last week, where veteran Wyatt Teller would be the one filling in at right guard in the wake of Houston's starter being out of the mix.

Dominique Robinson & Sabastian Harsh Due for More Snaps

Defensively, Jadeveon Clowney is out once again like he was against the Bengals, who is reportedly dealing with a bone bruise in his knee.

It's an injury that doesn't appear to be anything long-term, yet for this outing against the Colts, will task those that are healthy down the depth chart at defensive end like Dominique Robinson and Sebastian Harsh to step up again as they did last week.

The Texans and Colts will kick off their Week 3 action at 12 p.m. CT on the road at Lucas Oil Stadium, where one team will come out on the other end with their first victory of the new season.

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