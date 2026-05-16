Texans Face Brutal 6-Week Stretch That Will Determine Their Season

The Houston Texans' schedule is officially here, meaning we now know when and where they'll be throughout all 18 weeks of this coming regular season.

For the most part, the Texans got a relatively balanced slate.

They start the season with two games at home with two tough tasks vs. the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, have a bye right in the middle of the year in Week 8, and have each of their divisional games spread out well from start to finish of the calendar.

But there is one pocket of the Texans' schedule that could prove to be a bit more challenging than the rest of their season, and it comes in the second half of the year––particularly when the weather starts to get a little chillier than Houston is used to.

From Weeks 12 to 17, the Texans might have their most challenging road throughout the year. And depending on how those games go, could end up making or breaking Houston's season.

The Texans' Most Challenging Stretch of 2026

From Weeks 12 to 17, the Texans will be taking the road in four of those six matchups. Four of those teams made the postseason, and four are projected to have at least nine total wins in 2026.

They'll start off hosting the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 for what projects to be, at least on paper, their toughest task in terms of roster talent.

Baltimore is projected to win a whopping 11.5 games next season (via FanDuel Sportsbook), has a scary secondary with tons of talent all around, and of course, the skill set Lamar Jackson brings to the table can set up a long day for any NFL defense, even one as strong as the Texans'.

Then they take the road for Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last year's postseason would lead you to believe that Houston will be easy favorites in this game, but any primetime game on the road in the Steel City isn't exactly a walk in the park.

Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) celebrates scoring a touchdown with safety Jalen Pitre (5) during the second half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Immediately after then comes the Washington Commanders on the road. That might be the simplest game of this slate. But we've seen how a healthy Jayden Daniels can pop off for this offense at any given moment, and shouldn't leave them as a team to completely write off.

Come Week 15, they'll finally head back home for a divisional matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is primed to be a battle based on how both teams finished last season with 12 and 13 wins, respectively.

Then might come the two steepest uphill climbs the Texans have to face in the six weeks entirely: on the road for a short week facing the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve, then immediately going to Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers for their second-to-last game of the regular season.

That's a whirlwind of talent to traverse through in a six-week stretch, especially so with a majority of those showings on the road.

The Texans have the talent on both sides of the ball to face that challenge head-on. Anything that results in a 4-2 record or greater would be a solid success. A 6-0 finish to then head into the last week of the season might just put Houston in prime position to be the AFC 1-seed.

But there's also a chance the Texans stumble a bit more than they did in the second half of last year's season and the extensive win streak to come with it.

If that does happen to be the case, Houston could lose a bit of footing in their hunt for the top spot in the AFC South, which wouldn't be ideal for playoff seeding or home-field advantage down the line.

Of course, every game in a given NFL season matters. But for the Texans, this will be the area of the calendar to underline as the most pivotal stretch to get right.

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