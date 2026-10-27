Texans GM Explains Where Things Stand With C.J. Stroud's Contract

Throughout the course of this past offseason, one of the major storylines revolving around the Houston Texans was their contract negotiations surrouning quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Stroud, who became eligible to sign his rookie-scale extension earlier this offseason after his third season in the NFL, was in about as interesting of a contract dilemma as we've seen for a quarterback recent NFL history.

While the Texans quarterback had put together a solid first three years in the league, an up-and-down third season, paired with a brutal four-interception outing in a playoff loss to the New England Patriots, added big questions around what he'd would be worth on his second contract, and whether or not he'd be in the team's long-term plans moving forward.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after the game against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans and Stroud had negotiated over the course of the offseason, couldn't get a deal done, and has led to Houston's quarterback playing throughout his 2026 season with the overarching motivation of boosting the value on his next deal.

And so far, even while the Texans might be 2-5 at the bye, Stroud has met–– and even exceeded–– all of the expectations that had been on his plate heading into the year.

He's averaging over 260 passing yards per game, has got an 11:1 TD-to-INT ratio, is on pace for the highest completion percentage of his career, and has made those upcoming contract discussions for this offseason look perhaps even more interesting than they did earlier this summer.

What Nick Caserio Said About C.J. Stroud's Contract Situation

Now that the Texans have reached their Week 8 bye, general manager Nick Caserio spoke to the media about a variety of topics on Monday–– and one of those discussions revolved around how he felt about Stroud's contract talks after his strong start to the season.

And overall, Caserio felt pretty confident about the situation as a whole. Not only is he not surprised about Stroud's strong start to the season, but he's also not worried about getting a new deal done whenever the time comes to do so.

"We had really good discussions. I mean, I would say we were pretty close," Caserio said of Stroud's contract talks. "We weren't able to consummate an agreement. I don't think anybody's really too worried about it. I'd say he's going out there, and honestly, he's played really good football–– which isn't a surprise of anybody."

"I think there's very few people, other than maybe DeMeco and myself, who supported him all offseason when he was essentially bad-mouthed for like four months about one bad half of football. So, I think the way that he's handled himself, and how he's approached it speaks to who he is, and it's not a surprise to any of us."

"I think the contract will take care of itself, whenever that is. We were close, we didn't get it over the finish line, but I don't think that's going to dissuade anybody moving forward from ultimately reaching an agreement."

The Texans aren't going to get a deal worked out with Stroud in the middle of the season. While Houston is technically eligible to hash out a new contract, Stroud had made it clear before the season that if there wasn't an extension worked out before Week 1, the two sides would table those discussions until next offseason.

And based on Stroud's early sample size, there are very few questions about whether or not the Texans would be interested in getting a new deal done.

But knowing that Stroud has had such a fiery first few games of the year, this type of performance has almost certainly increased the price tag on his next contract compared to where things stood before the season.

Yet, that's the cost the Texans are now forced to pay by deciding not to be more aggressive in their prior discussions.

Caserio Gives Tons of Praise to Stroud's Start to Season

Caserio also remained very complimentary about how Stroud has started this season off, even when factoring in all of the surrounding turbulence this roster has faced as a whole. And when taking a step back, he correlates that strong start to the year as a credit to the work he did over the course of the offseason.

"The guy's a good quarterback. He's been a good quarterback since he's been in the league," Caserio continued on Stroud. "I know sometimes everybody looks at it through a different lens... but that's just the reality of it. We've talked about that. That's how DeMeco and I feel. That's what we've said."

"I don't know how many times I got asked about it and talked about his professionalism, his performance, his attitude, how he worked this offseason. I think you're seeing a direct correlation between the work that he put in in the offseason and the results on the field... We're glad he's our quarterback."

Now that Stroud has answered the call for a strong start to the season, there should be a whole lot more certainty around what the Texans' plans are regarding a new extension for their QB1 once next offseason arrives in 2027.

However, the value of what that contract might be for Stroud will now be a decent chunk more than what was expected just a few months ago––so it'll be a situation to keep close watch of once we get to the end of this season.

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