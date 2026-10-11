Texans Have 2 Other Teams to Watch in Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Talks

The Houston Texans have found themselves as the frontrunners to watch in the ongoing trade talks surrounding Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Rumors have linked the Texans to having interest in adding Harrison Jr. for a future second-round pick. Many fans and analysts, and now, even executives across the league–– according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler–– have circled Houston as the team who will inevitably end up landing him.

However, that's not to say they're the only ones who have generated some rumored interest in a potential move to land the Cardinals wideout––because two other teams have emerged as threats to watch as his trade saga continues to unfold over the coming days.

Two Other Teams Mentioned With Interest in Marvin Harrison Jr.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, while there hasn't been as much noise surrounding teams with interest outside of the Texans, the trade is far from done. And until it is, the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers could be suitors to keep an eye on.

"So, this is a very, very interesting developing situation. And the trade is not done. The trade, I'm told, will not be finalized, consummated, done deal until the Cardinals finish exploring every possible trade bidder."

"Does someone else emerge? There have been some rumors about the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers. We'll see. Hasn't been as much smoke. Hasn't been as much noise. Hasn't been as much concrete detail as there has been with the Houston Texans, who have not denied this trade interest."

It's a pretty unique trade situation, all things considered. While Harrison Jr. has not seen himself on the move in an official deal just yet, he's already been deemed inactive for the Cardinals’ Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions, and in all likelihood, will probably be on a new team by this time next week.

So the Cardinals have been busy shopping over the past several hours. And even with the likes of the Chargers and the Raiders seeing some connections to Harrison Jr., none of them has seen the type of chatter the Texans have throughout the past several hours–– and it makes sense.

The Texans are the only team with a reported package including a second-round pick in exchange for Harrison Jr., they have a clear need at wide receiver outside of Nico Collins, and Houston has the wide receiver's college quarterback from Ohio State in C.J. Stroud. That makes his fit in their offense even more appealing.

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, considering the talks on Harrison Jr. are ongoing––and will likely continue to be until the weekend is over–– there's certainly still a chance for the Texans to be passed up in the race to land him, if their offer ends up being beaten out by a team like the Raiders or Chargers.

Previous reports had indicated the Cardinals were in search of a second-round pick and more from the Indianapolis Colts in their previous trade talks, which led to the Colts dropping out of the race. Perhaps if another team comes out to offer that, then Arizona prioritizes their deal over whatever the Texans have in mind.

But until then, it seems like the Texans still look like the team to beat. We'll likely have more clarity on the situation once we get to the end of Sunday's Week 5 slate, but don't be shocked if it's Houston that ends up with the No. 4 pick on their roster heading into Week 6.

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