The Houston Texans have released their second injury report of the week ahead of their upcoming Thursday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

And based on the latest intel from the Texans, it's looking like they could be without a select few impact players for their Week 11 matchup.

Let's take a look at the latest from the Texans' Tuesday practice and see who practiced, who didn't, and what each status could mean heading into this week's game against their division rival Colts:

Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 11/17)

DNP

RB Woody Marks (concussion)

DE Danielle Hunter (hamstring)

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring)

TE Brevin Jordan (foot/illness)

*CB Kamari Lassiter (wrist)

LIMITED

LB Jake Hummel (groin)

FULL

RB David Montgomery (groin)

WR Tank Dell (hand/shoulder)

OL Febechi Nwaiwu (knee)

S Reed Blankenship (hand)

OL Blake Fisher (thumb)

OL Keylan Rutledge (shoulder)

OL Wyatt Teller (back)

* - change in status from Monday's walkthrough

For the Texans, not much has changed compared to Monday's walkthrough. The only adjustment of note was the fact that starting cornerback Kamari Lassiter shifted from a full participant to a DNP, which will be something to monitor as we creep closer to game time on Thursday.

However, for those that were listed as a DNP on Monday's walkthrough who continued to have such status a day later, it's trending as if we won't see those players take the field against the Colts, barring some noteworthy shift over the next 48 hours.

The biggest name of those DNPs is none other than the Texans' Pro Bowl edge rusher Danielle Hunter, who hasn't practiced with the team since he was listed as a limited participant with a hamstring injury last Thursday before facing the Cleveland Browns.

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Hunter in the mix, the Texans will likely roll with a similar setup on their defensive line as they did this past weekend: Will Anderson will maintain his same role as Houston's top edge rusher, while Jadeveon Clowney steps in by taking ahold of Hunter's snaps.

Last weekend, Clowney was on the field for over 75% of the Texans' defensive snaps, and there's no reason to believe this week against the Colts will be any different.

Another noteworthy name who is trending to miss a second straight week: wide receiver Marvin Harrison, who, like Hunter, has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in last week's practice, and hasn't shown any signs of being able to give it a go against the Colts on a short week of preparation.

That means the Texans' wide receiver unit will be left down to Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, Tank Dell, and Kayshon Boutte; just as the case was this past weekend against the Browns.

On a more positive note, veteran running back David Montgomery was officially able to log another full practice, which seems to hint that he'll be able to play for the first time since getting injured in Week 5.

And without Woody Marks in the mix because of a concussion, Montgomery be due for a significant share of the workload in the backfield–– so long as he's truly back to 100%.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report (as of 11/17)

DNP

DT Jerry Tillery (calf)

OL Jalen Travis (knee)

LB Jaylon Carlies (neck)

TE Will Mallory (hamstring)

CB Sauce Gardner (calf)

CB Charvarius Ward (knee)

OL Bernhard Raimann (concussion)

*OL Charlie Heck (personal)

LIMITED

WR Anthony Gould (toe)

*LS Luke Rhodes (hamstring)

FULL

OL Dalton Tucker (shoulder)

Not much has changed from the Colts' injury report from Monday's walkthrough either––outside of offensive tackle Charlie Heck popping up as a DNP due to personal reasons, while long snapper Luke Rhodes was upgraded as a limited participant.

The names to continue to keep an eye on for the Colts are their pair of starting cornerbacks, Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward. Both being unable to practice just a couple of days away from their trip to Houston is certainly an indication that they might not be able to play in Week 11.

If both cornerbacks are sidelined for the Colts, their starting boundary corners will likely be Jonathan Edwards and Kenneth Harris. Needless to say, that could mark a big opportunity to exploit their passing defense and open up a big day for C.J. Stroud and the Texans' air attack.

The Texans and Colts will release their final injury reports and game statuses after their Wednesday practice, which will provide even more clarity around what to expect for each side’s availability for Thursday Night Football.

But by the current look of things, expect some key absences to be in play for both teams in a pivotal game to keep their hopes of a postseason appearance alive moving forward.

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