What Texans' Trade Offer for Marvin Harrison Jr. Might Look Like

The Houston Texans currently find themselves as the frontrunners to trade for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., following some league-wide chatter surfacing just a day before Sunday's Week 5 action.

However, while the Texans might be the most frequently connected team to Harrison Jr., an official trade has yet to be announced.

One team that has had Marvin Harrison trade talks with Arizona is Houston, sources tell me and @rapsheet. Houston has been, and is thought to be, square in the mix for Harrison. But as one Texans source said about the team’s interest in Harrison, “I can’t confirm or deny at this… https://t.co/qEGc9qsJDs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2026

The Cardinals are leaving Harrison Jr. inactive for this weekend's game against the Detroit Lions as they finalize a move for his future in the coming days, wherever that ends up being. Yet, their trade partner for him hasn't been revealed, and might not be until the weekend is over.

That next stop could very well be the Texans, depending on if the offer they've handed over to the Cardinals is deemed the best they have on the table. To this point, it's pretty hard to really say for certain.

But if the Texans were to actually be the ones making a move for Harrison Jr., what might their trade offer look like to go and get him?

Texans' Reported Trade Offer for Marvin Harrison Jr.

At the very least, it seems like we do have some sense about what the Texans' latest offer to the Cardinals is for a potential move to acquire Harrison Jr., based on some intel from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

According to Florio, the Texans had offered a 2028 second-round pick to the Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Jr., despite Arizona pushing for an earlier pick.

"The package is expected to include a second-round pick. The Texans, we’re told, had offered a second-round pick in 2028. The Cardinals have been pushing for a second-round pick in 2027," Florio reports.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If true, the Texans seem to have come pretty close to the Cardinals' initial rumored asking price in exchange for their former No. 4 pick.

﻿ESPN's Adam Schefter had recently reported that the Cardinals were searching for value equal to a first-round pick, and in talks with the Indianapolis Colts, they were hoping for a second-round pick and more in exchange for Harrison Jr.

Harrison Jr., while he hasn't performed up to his expectations through his first three years pro, certainly has the untapped potential that opposing front offices would be interested in investing an early-to-mid-round selection in.

After all, he's only 24 years old, still on his rookie contract, and has the scouting profile as someone who could be a real difference maker offensively, if in the right situation.

Clearly, whatever deal Arizona's front office might have on the table has made them confident enough to make their pass-catcher inactive for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

And if the buzzing rumors are a sign of anything, it might just be an offer from Nick Caserio and the Texans.

What Texans' Future Draft Pick Situation Looks Like

In the event the Texans offered a 2028 second-rounder in exchange for Harrison Jr., they'd still have more than enough future draft capital to work with moving forward–– simply because of how conservative they've been in trading away day one and two selections.

From 2027 to 2029, the Texans possess each of their own picks from rounds one to four. Houston only has seven day three picks through that same span, yet it certainly gives this front office flexibility to go out and make a splash move like this one.

Especially for a team in the Texans' situation––looking to win now yet looking to escape their current 0-4 record––they can afford to spend their future draft capital in hopes of sparking this roster with another layer of talent, especially at a position of need like wide receiver.

Time will tell if they'll be the ones to pull the trigger. But by reading the tea leaves, it wouldn't be too hard to imagine the 2023 No. 4 pick wearing a Texans uniform by the time we get to Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

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