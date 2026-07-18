5 Texans Training Camp Battles to Watch (and Who's Most Likely to Be Cut)

Houston Texans training camp is right around the corner, as rookies will enter the building for practice this coming week, with veterans set to follow them for their arrival at the end of the month on July 28th.

And as training camp is set to kick off, so are some intriguing roster battles to go with it. The Texans have multiple position groups on their 90-man roster that will have several guys competing for a starting spot, a key depth role, or simply just a bid past the 53-man cut.

When taking a step back to look at what the Texans are working with in all three phases, five position groups tend to stick out more than the rest as those that'll have the most interesting, and wide-open battles set to unfold.

Let's dive into what's in store for each of those five position battles, and who might be the early favorites to be cut within those groups once reaching the end of camp and preseason:

Wide Receiver

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Daniel Sobkowicz (17) participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' wide receiver battle really lies within the deeper parts of the depth chart. The top five names at the position are already pretty clear: Nico Collins, their pair of year-two guys, Tank Dell, and Xavier Hutchinson. But who will be the WR6 to make the cut, and could the team opt to carry seven wide receivers into Week 1?

It's certainly possible for the Texans to take their wide receiver total to seven, not just because of the guys who have enough talent to make the 53-man––Lewis Bond, Justin Watson, Daniel Sobkowicz–– but also because of the sheer total of pass-catchers Houston has on the roster. They've got 12 bodies in the receiver room!

It makes these opportunities in training camp that much more important for these receivers to capitalize on. Even if that WR6/7 won't be featured a ton on gamedays, a roster spot is still a roster spot. So expect this group to be competitive.

Most Likely to Be Cut: Treyvhon Saunders, Josh Kelly, Ja'Quan Jackson

Tight End

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are only two names in the tight end room who have their spot locked into this roster for Week 1: Dalton Schultz and their second-round rookie, Marlin Klein. Outside of that pairing, the door is wide open for four to five guys to make the cut.

It's really a significant difference from how the Texans approached last year's 53-man roster, as only two tight ends would start the year, and a maximum of three tight ends were on the roster throughout the season.

Perhaps having seven tight ends on the 90-man roster is a sign that the Texans plan to use heavy personnel a lot more this season. Or maybe it's a hint that they'll be slimming down this group a whole lot before the start of the season from where it stands now. The first option is probably a bit more likely.

Most Likely to Be Cut: Layne Pryor, Louis Hansen

Interior Offensive Line

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Keylan Rutledge arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was one position battle to highlight as the most important, and perhaps the most wide open in terms of both starting and depth spots to be claimed, it would be on the interior of the offensive line. Because outside of Ed Ingram starting at right guard, how this group will pan out is largely undetermined.

Wyatt Teller and Keylan Rutledge would probably be the favorites to start at left guard and center, respectively. But they're both being forced to make switches from their natural positions. Guys like Jake Andrews, Evan Brown, and Jarrett Patterson each have starting experience, but could also be easy cut candidates depending on how camp and preseason go.

It's vital for the Texans to get this group right following their extensive work on the offensive line from this offseason, and the questions that have followed it through the past couple of years. How their outlook pans out could very well be considered a make-or-break factor for this offense to reach its ceiling.

Most Likely to Be Cut: Jarrett Patterson, Eli Cox, Sam Hagen

Linebacker

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Marte Mapu arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans know who will be their two starters in the linebacker room with Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o. But they also have several candidates who will have a good chance to fill the role of E.J. Speed's replacement as their LB3, and even guys who can fill out the depth chart as components on special teams.

Marte Mapu was a trade acquisition from this offseason who has the most NFL experience of those competing for a roster spot. Jamal Hill is the longest tenured Texan of that same group, and new offseason additions like Jake Hummel, Wade Woodaz, and Austin Fisher have a good case for a bid on the roster themselves.

It's about as wide-open of a battle that the Texans have on their roster altogether. So expect this group to be a competitive one.

Most Likely to Be Cut: K.C. Ossai, Austin Fisher

Punter

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans punter Jack Stonehouse (36) participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A kicking competition is always a fun battle to watch unfold in training camp anytime it happens, and this year, the Texans have exactly that in the form of determining who their Week 1 starting punter will be following the departure of Tommy Townsend.

Each of Kai Kroeger and Jack Stonehouse have their respective cases as to why they'd be right for the job. Kroeger has a year of NFL experience under his belt following his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints, and the Texans traded a day three pick swap in order to land him.

Stonehouse, on the other hand, had a higher average punt distance in college last season than Kroeger did in the NFL, and he showed a steady ability to improve year after year at Syracuse through the past three years. So this one might just be a nail-biter up until cutdown day at the end of August.

Most Likely to Be Cut: Jack Stonehouse

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