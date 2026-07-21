Texans Work Out Former Buccaneers S Jordan Whitehead: What It Means

The Houston Texans are among two teams to have brought in a former veteran safety from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jordan Whitehead, in for a workout just days before their training camp kicks off.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Texans and Indianapolis Colts are two of the most recently reported teams to have brought in Whitehead for a workout, who has been cleared from neck surgery that's left him sidelined since the 2024 season.

Veteran S Jordan Whitehead has been fully cleared to resume his football career post-neck surgery by Alex Vaccaro, his surgeon and the #Eagles’ spine specialist. Whitehead had recent workouts with the #Colts and #Texans and is expected to meet with more teams soon. pic.twitter.com/gqwX8QfNqT — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 20, 2026

Whitehead is a seven-year NFL veteran who had most recently played for Tampa Bay, doing so both in 20254 and for a four-year stretch from 2018 to 2021. Whitehead also spent two years with the New York Jets in both 2022 and 2023.

However, after his career had been put on pause for over a year, he's now back on the market searching for a new team to call home. The Texans have been among those with some lingering interest and could potentially be a place where Whitehead looks to pick his career back up if the two sides see a mutual fit with one another.

Let's look into what the workout means for the Texans, and whether it's something to put serious stock into leading up to camp.

Texans Looking for More Secondary Depth With Whitehead?

This isn't the first time that the Texans have shown interest in adding a starting-level piece into their already-loaded secondary this summer.

In fact, it's at least their third time bringing in a former starter at corner or safety into the building for a workout––which also includes former Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson, and former Detroit Lions first-round pick Terrion Arnold.

And it comes as a bit of a surprise decision from the Texans to be so eager to dive into other pieces on the open market to add to their secondary.

After all, their cornerback room is held down by potentially the best starting duo on the boundary in Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter, along with a rock-solid safety unit both in terms of starters and down the depth chart.

Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) celebrates with Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) after making a stop during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But multiple workouts at one area of their defense for the Texans might just hint that they're willing to get even better in their secondary, or perhaps add more competition to fight within their 90-man roster from what they already have onboard.

Where Whitehead Fits Into Texans' Safety Group

As it relates to safety, the Texans already have a lot to work with in terms of depth outside of their bona fide starters: Jaylen Reed, Kamari Ramsey and M.J. Stewart are each worthy candidates to make the 53-man roster.

But Ramsey is a rookie, while Reed and Stewart have both dealt with injury issues in the past. Stewart might still be dealing with injury troubles leading up to camp considering he was left out of OTAs and minicamps earlier this offseason.

So if Whitehead is fully cleared medically, and is someone the Texans covet as a rotational piece in the back-end, he could be a low-risk veteran to bring on with a short-term deal to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster throughout training camp and preseason.

If he does well, he'll find a spot; if not, he can be released. No harm, no foul.

Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (3) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

And based on how he performed last time he was on the field with the Buccaneers, he's well worth a flier. He's started in 101 of the 105 games he's played since 2018, with his 2025 campaign resulting in a total of 79 tackles, three passes defended, and two TFLs in 12 games played.

However, his fit in Houston all relies upon whether the Texans want to sign him on in the first place. Right now, he seems like he'll be weighing his options and potential opportunities around the league, which includes the Texans, Colts, and whoever else brings him in for a workout.

At the very least, though, the Texans appear to have interest and might be in the running. So keep an eye out for him as a late offseason addition in the days and weeks ahead.

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