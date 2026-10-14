Texans Injury Report: 4 Players Miss Practice Before Jaguars London Trip

The Houston Texans have released their first injury report heading into their Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars following their Wednesday practice.

And in all, four players wound up not participating, while a few others found their way onto the injury report as either a limited or full participant.

Let's take a look at the latest on the Texans' injury report from Wednesday's practice, and sort through what it all could mean for this weekend's game as the team travels overseas to London.

Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 10/14)

Did Not Practice

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (groin)

S Jalen Pitre (shoulder)

RB David Montgomery (groin)

OT Trent Brown (knee)

Limited Participant

WR Nico Collins (rest)

CB Jamarcus Ingram (elbow)

LB Henry To'oTo'o (shoulder)

DE Will Anderson (rest)

TE Dalton Schultz (rest)

DE Jadeveon Clowney (knee)

DE Logan Hall (rest)

Full Participant

WR Tank Dell (knee)

LB Wade Woodaz (thumb)

What to Make of Texans' Wednesday Injury Report

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans running back British Brooks (44) and running back David Montgomery (32) and running back Woody Marks (4) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Montgomery, Jalen Pitre Out as Expected

Two of the non-participants from the Texans' Wednesday practice were to be expected: that's running back David Montgomery, who's dealing with a groin injury, as well as defensive back Jalen Pitre, who suffered an AC joint sprain during last weekend's game against the Tennessee Titans.



As of now, their status is considered week-to-week, meaning there's a good chance that both could be sidelined for Week 6 against the Jaguars, yet might not have to be forced on injured reserve, which would take them out for a minimum of four weeks.

Azeez Al-Shaair, Trent Brown Sidelined; Likely Precautionary

The two other DNPs from the Texans' practice— linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and Trent Brown— have both been dealing with some nagging injuries through the past couple of weeks that effectively left them to sit out of Wednesday's practice.



However, considering both played in last week's game against the Titans while dealing with their respective injuries, it'd be fair to assume that both are still on track to play in Week 6 against the Jaguars.

Henry To'oTo'o Trending Up for Return

The Texans officially activated the 21-day return window for Henry To'oTo'o on Wednesday, who's been sidelined for the past four weeks due to a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.



A limited participation in practice is a great sign that his return is right around the corner. However, he might still be ruled inactive for Week 6 against the Jaguars if unable to complete a full practice. If that's the case, Jake Hansen will remain Houston's fill in as their WLB.

Tank Dell's First Full Practice

Another aspect of the Texans' injury report that can't go unnoticed: wide receiver Tank Dell has participated in his first full practice since being designated to return from his knee injury suffered back in 2024.



That means, if all goes smoothly over the coming days, there's a chance that Dell could make his long-awaited return to the lineup in Week 6. But until the Texans officially activate him from injured reserve, we won't know for sure about when he'll officially be good to be elevated on the gameday roster.

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