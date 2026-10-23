Texans Injury Report vs. Giants: 3 Starters Ruled Out, Tank Dell Update

The Houston Texans and New York Giants have officially released their third and final injury reports following Friday's practice heading into their Week 7 matchup.

And for both sides, it seems like there's due to be some key absences to take note of. In the case of the Texans specifically, there appears to be three starters that will be missing out of the action this Sunday.

Let's break everything down on the Texans' and Giants' injury report, and what it all means for gameday this weekend:

Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 10/23)

S Jalen Pitre: OUT (shoulder)

RB David Montgomery: OUT (groin)

S Reed Blankenship: OUT (concussion/hand)

OL Blake Fisher: OUT (thumb)

WR Tank Dell: QUESTIONABLE (knee)

The Texans are just a bit banged up for this weekend's contest. Not only are they still dealing with some injuries that first occured in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, but they also racked up some bumps and bruises last weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As for those who will be out for their second-straight game, that's none other than versatile defensive back Jalen Pitre, as well as veteran running back David Montgomery. Each will be out of the mix with their respective injuries––albeit minor ones––and will have their next chance to return to the lineup after the bye in Week 9.

But the Texans will also be dealing with a couple of new injuries. Starting safety Reed Blankenship will be out for this one as he's still in concussion protocol, but also suffering from a hand issue that will keep him on the sidelines as well.

Blankenship left the Texans' last game against the Jaguars in the middle of the first half due to injury, and would inevitably not return to the action. Now for Week 7, that absence within Houston's secondary will continue, and thus leave M.J. Stewart as the most likely fill-in at strong safety next to Calen Bullock.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Reed Blankenship (6) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Blankenship, the Texans are also dealing with a new absence to backup offensive tackle Blake Fisher, who's suffering from a thumb injury that doesn't seem to be a serious one given that he hasn't been placed on injured reserve, though will keep him out for this Sunday against New York.

While not a starting piece of Houston's offensive front, this offense does like to roll out Fisher as a part of their jumbo packages on that side of the ball, as he's been on the field for over 60 snaps through the first five weeks.

This week, though, the Texans will have to have a different approach when it comes to those heavy personnel, whether that be by filling in a different offensive lineman to play Fisher's role, or pivoting from their jumbo packages entirely.

One piece of good news for the Texans, however, is the fact that wide receiver Tank Dell has officially been upgraded to questionable.

And while his status is technically in question for this weekend, head coach DeMeco Ryans has made it clear earlier in the week that he does expect Dell to play. So really, it'll only be a matter of time before we see his status elevated once more.

New York Giants Injury Report (as of 10/23)

LB Tremaine Edmunds: OUT (shoulder)

CB Greg Newsome II: OUT (concussion)

TE Theo Johnson: DOUBTFUL (neck)

CB Paulson Adebo: QUESTIONABLE (knee)

RT Jermaine Eluemunor: QUESTIONABLE (calf)

S Jevón Holland: QUESTIONABLE (concussuon)

OL Marcus Mbow: QUESTIONABLE (knee)

S Tyler Nubin: QUESTIONABLE (neck)

While the Texans enter this game a bit banged up, the Giants won't be without some key injuries themselves.

Two names have already been ruled out: Tremaine Edmunds and Greg Newsome, two key pieces of the Giants' defense that have started every game so far this season, yet will miss their first games of the year this weekend in Houston.

A couple of other starters for the Giants also appear to be in question leading up to gametime: that's starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemenor and safety Jevon Hollard; both of which would be a major hit to New York's plan of attack on each side of the ball if ruled out.

Kickoff between these two teams lies at 12 p.m. CT in Reliant Stadium on Sunday. By then, we'll not only have a better sense on who will and won't be playing for the Giants, but also have clear confirmation on Tank Dell's status and potential gameday elevation for the first time in over 650 days.

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