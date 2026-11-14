Texans' Jadeveon Clowney Embracing Next Man Up Mentality Amid Injuries

The Houston Texans are entering their Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns a little more banged up than usual.

And that's especially so as it relates to their edge rusher unit. Not only has Danielle Hunter already been ruled out for Sunday's action due to a hamstring injury, but Will Anderson Jr. has also been listed as questionable with a knee injury after not participating in team practice on Friday.

Of course, being without one of those two studs on the front seven–– let alone both of them–– is a huge loss for the Texans and their overall ceiling on the defensive side of the ball.

Houston's pass-rush is really the engine that makes their defense go on a week-to-week basis. And for as up and down as this unit has been over the course of this season, losing any of their Pro Bowl talents for a near-must-win game against Cleveland is a less-than-ideal outcome.

However, in the wake of those injuries to the Texans' defense, veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney doesn't seem to be too phased. And in fact, he seems ready to go for what should be an increased role for him on the team's road trip to Cleveland.

"It's the National Football League. It happens. Next man up mentality," Clowney said of the Texans' injuries, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. "That's why you go and prepare like a starter, no matter what role you're in. You just prepare, and make sure you're ready when your number is called."

Jadeveon Clowney Expected to Have Much Bigger Role in Week 10

Throughout the first half of the Texans' season, Clowney hasn't seen the most snaps on a week-to-week basis. He's averaging only a 36.5% snap share on the defense, and hasn't seen a game in which that number has eclipsed 50%.

But that's been a result seen with the combination of Anderson and Hunter on the field, each seeing around 70% of the defensive snaps coming their way.

Without one of those pieces, or perhaps even both, Clowney––one of the league's best DE3s––immediately slots into a starting role, and does so coming fresh off his best performance of the season so far.

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Los Angeles Chargers, Clowney was one of three defensive linemen to total a pair of sacks on the day, and did so on just 24 total snaps.

On Sunday, that snap count could be double what it was this past weekend. And against Clowney's former team in Cleveland, paired with the fact that he'll be going up against his former quarterback from Houston in Deshaun Watson, the stage could be set for a strong performance on his behalf.

"I'm looking forward to it, man. Next game on the schedule is a big one for us," Clowney said of facing the Browns. "Trying to get two wins back-to-back. Haven't had that all season, so I'm looking forward to that."

The Texans will reveal closer to kickoff on Sunday afternoon whether or not Anderson will be there to accompany Clowney on the defensive line. Regardless of whether or not he's a part of the equation, though, expect Clowney's next-man-up mentality to remain the same.

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