Texans Need This Veteran to Step Up With Danielle Hunter Out vs. Browns

The Houston Texans are officially without Danielle Hunter this weekend against the Cleveland Browns.

After Hunter had been deemed a limited participant in the Texans' team practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury, to then turn to a DNP one day later, the decision was quickly made for Houston to sit out their veteran pass rusher for Week 10.

Houston #Texans Friday Injury Report & Game Status Report for Week 10 at the Cleveland Browns: pic.twitter.com/qrw9og0Fa0 — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) November 13, 2026

There's no doubt that losing Hunter is a significant loss for the Texans–– no matter how long the timeline for his absence is.

Hunter has been a massive part of the Texans' pass-rush success since he arrived back in 2024. This season, he's been active in each of Houston's eight games to this point, recording 19 tackles, three TFLs, four sacks, and a forced fumble.

In fact, Hunter has yet to miss a single game for the Texans throughout his two years in the building. He's had a perfect 17-game attendance in both 2024 and 2025, and was on pace to do the same again this year after being active for all eight games before.

But this week against the Browns, the Texans will have to improvise without Hunter as a piece of their defensive puzzle. And keeping that in mind, it means one key veteran on Houston's defensive line will need to step up for a big game in his place–– which is none other than Jadeveon Clowney.

Jadeveon Clowney Is Vastly More Important Without Danielle Hunter

Throughout the Texans' season so far, we've seen Clowney established in his role as the third defensive end on Houston's front; a valuable rotational piece operating behind Anderson and Hunter for depth and pass-rushing prowess in the stints that either of them are resting on the sidelines.

And it's a role that Clowney has performed rather solidly in. Through the six games he's been healthy for, Clowney has put together 12 tackles, four TFLs, and 3.5 sacks despite playing in just 37% of Houston's defensive snaps.

That 37% snap share is the lowest that Clowney has seen on any team throughout his entire career. He's being used less often than ever, but still remaining a potent contributor off the edge who can get to the quarterback and be a stout run-stopper.

However, when someone as pivotal as Hunter is taken completely out of the equation due to a hamstring injury, the role for Clowney quickly shifts into one that is way more important than before.

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates a sack with defensive end Logan Hall (96) against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clowney becomes the clear starter right next to Will Anderson (so long as he's also healthy), and his snap count likely jumps to around 70% of the Texans' reps on the defensive side; a similar count to what Hunter sees when he's on the field.

That means Clowney will be on the field for twice as much as he is on a week-to-week basis, and his abilities as a stout pass-rusher and run defender become even more vital than they were before as the Texans' third defensive end. More snaps mean more down-to-down responsibilities.

The Texans have a lot of talented players on their defense, yet their depth off the edge isn't nearly as strong when Hunter is out of the equation.

That puts the challenge on Clowney's shoulders to step up and be a worthwhile complement to Anderson Jr. throughout the day in Cleveland as someone who can limit the Browns' ground game, and getting a handful of pressures sent in on Deshaun Watson in the process.

Bottom Line

While losing Hunter undoubtedly stings for the Texans over any stretch of time, having an experienced and productive depth piece behind him in Clowney might make the absence a bit easier to stomach.

Time will tell if Clowney will be able to excel in his expanded role this weekend against the Browns. But if he can, the road to a second straight victory for Houston becomes a whole lot easier to imagine.

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