Texans' Week 1 Snap Counts vs. Bills: 7 Things That Stood Out

The Houston Texans have started off their 2026 season at 0-1 following their 31-36 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1; a rough start to a year where this team is facing some of its highest expectations in franchise history.

However, amid the Texans' Week 1 loss, the fallout of the action has given us a look at how Houston's snap counts panned out for their first game of the year.

Oftentimes, those snap count numbers can be pretty telling. Depending on who's playing and how much they're on the field, it could provide a bit of a hint as to how this coaching staff truly feels about their roster and the rotations taking place within their depth chart on both sides of the ball.

Here's a look at both of the Texans' and Bills snap counts from their Week 1 game, via NFLGSIS:

Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills snap counts, Week 1, 2026 NFL season. | NFLGSIS

Seven Things That Stand Out From Texans' Snap Counts

- Xavier Hutchinson took second-most snaps at WR: For all the discussion that had been made about Kayshon Boutte's immediate involvement in the Texans' offense, it was actually Hutchinson who would end up taking the No. 2 duties behind Nico Collins, and also landed second in the receiver room for receptions as well with three catches for 32 yards.

- More Jared Wayne involvement than expected: While he may have been WR5 on the Texans' Week 1 depth chart, Wayne made his mark by being on the field a little more than initially anticipated. He saw over 30% of the offense's total snaps on the day, which ended up being more than second-year wideout Jaylin Noel recorded.

- Marlin Klein got the least work at TE: Of the four tight ends that were on the field for the Texans in Week 1, it was their rookie standout Marlin Klein who got the least work of them all with just nine offensive snaps. He still managed to record a solid 16-yard gain on his one reception, but shows that he has work to do to keep moving up the ladder on the depth chart.

- Texans didn't forget about Mario Edwards: The Texans' veteran re-signed earlier in training camp and got a ton of work as a rotational piece on Houston's defensive interior, securing over 30% of the snaps behind Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai. He should see more of that moving forward for as long as rookie Kayden McDonald remains on IR with an ankle injury.

- Jadeveon Clowney's limited, but impactful role: The Texans decided to deploy their veteran addition off the edge in Clowney a handful of times in his first game with Houston since 2019. He appeared in just 20 snaps as a rotational piece behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, yet still made the most of it by recording a sack.

- Jake Hummel may be Texans' LB3: The Texans saw their LB2 Henry To'oTo'o leave the game with an apparent injury in the fourth quarter. And while he had taken all of the WLB snaps to that point, his absence led to veteran Jake Hummel being Houston's replacement for the seven snaps that he appeared in, rather than someone like Jake Hansen or rookie Wade Woodaz.

- George Odum's involvement on special teams: Despite being a practice squad elevation a day before the contest, the veteran safety did see a ton of work on the special teams side, where he excels. He had 71% of the total snaps on special teams, and could be a hint that Houston sees a bigger role for him on the roster moving forward.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!