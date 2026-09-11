Texans Rookie in Danger of Missing Week 1 Opener vs. Bills

The Houston Texans are only a couple of days away from kicking off their Week 1 matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills.

And based on the latest intel from the Texans' third practice of the week leading up to Sunday's action, it seems like there's a good chance that one of Houston's rookies— second-round pick Kayden McDonald— will miss out on the action against Buffalo.

The Latest on Texans DT Kayden McDonald's Status

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, McDonald was not available to practice for the Texans on Friday, and is trending towards missing Houston's opener this weekend.

Kayden McDonald (ankle) not practicing past two days trending toward missing #Texans opener vs. #BILLS — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 11, 2026

McDonald has missed two straight practices for the Texans this week leading up to Sunday's game. The Texans rookie had participated in limited fashion on Wednesday, though has been downgraded in the days to follow.

McDonald is one of only a few banged-up players the Texans have logged on their injury report in recent days. Both linebacker Wade Woodaz (thumb) and offensive tackle Trent Brown (wrist) had been listed with injuries the week ahead of their game vs. Buffalo, yet have still practiced in full in all three sessions.

They'll be trending towards taking on their full workload this weekend, while for McDonald, he might have to delay his long-awaited debut for the Texans until Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (93) reacts after a play during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans selected McDonald with the 36th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, ultimately trading up two spots into the second round with the Las Vegas Raiders in order to acquire the Ohio State product.

A powerful, young run defender who started just one year with the Buckeyes, McDonald was brought in with the intention of him being able to plug into the middle of the Texans' already-elite defensive line, and develop into a future starter.

And while he still has the potential to be just that, his road to get on the field might not begin until Houston's second game on the schedule. If he is ruled out before kickoff, that gives him another week to recover and be at 100% for that date.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke highly about McDonald earlier in the week, crediting the development he's shown early on in Houston's system:

“Kayden's come along really good," Ryans said of McDonald on Wednesday. "He's improved each week. He's gotten better with what we've asked him to do. Still a young, ascending player, but he's done a good job with what we've asked him to do."

"He has more to him than just being a run player," Ryans said about McDonald. "I feel like we have a really good rotation with our defensive tackles. We have some depth there, probably the best depth that we've had since I've been here."

What McDonald's Potential Absence Means for Texans-Bills

With McDonald trending towards not playing, it places the remainder of the Texans' names left in the defensive tackle room into a bigger role within their rotation on the interior.

Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai will remain the top two names getting the most work in-between the Texans' elite edge duo as they were last season, while veterans Logan Hall and Mario Edwards will be the ones rotating behind them.

The Texans could also decide to elevate a defensive tackle from their practice squad to their gameday roster in order to provide another layer of depth behind their top four names without McDonald. Considering Dominic Bailey was released earlier this week to bring on quarterback Mark Gronkowski, Junior Tafuna would be the best bet for that elevation.

Keep an eye on McDonald's status as the Texans get closer to their kickoff against the Bills, which lands at 12 p.m. on Sunday afternoon in Reliant Stadium.

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