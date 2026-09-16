Texans Make Subtle Change to OT Trent Brown's Contract: What It Means

The Houston Texans have reportedly made a slight adjustment to the contract of their veteran offensive tackle, Trent Brown.

According to Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti, the Texans have increased the incentive package of Brown's contract for the 2026 season, bumping the maximum amount from $1.5 million to $2.5 million.

The #Texans beefed up OT Trenton Brown's incentive package for 2026, increasing the maximum payout from $1.5M to $2.5M.



Brown took 41% of the snaps last season. pic.twitter.com/tcbJvCux5m — Spotrac (@spotrac) September 16, 2026

Brown signed a new contract with the Texans this past offseason at a base value of $5.5 million for one season, coming off his first year in Houston where he slotted in as the team's starting right tackle for the final seven games of the regular season.

Brown went a perfect 7-0 in those starts, also starting in the Texans' 30-6 Wild Card win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Those performances clearly gave Houston enough conviction to keep him around for another year upon hashing out an extension back in March.

Heading into this season, Brown has been named the Texans' Week 1 starting right tackle once again. The decision came after offseason addition Braden Smith suffered a foot injury in training camp, placing him on injured reserve for a minimum of four weeks.

And depending on how long Brown fills in for the Texans on the right side of the line, he might be able to net a bit more on his contract because of it.

What to Make of Trent Brown's Adjusted Texans Contract

With the Texans now boosting the total bonuses Brown could get based on playing time, he'll be able to secure an extra $1 million if he can stay on the field for at least 70% of the team's offensive snaps.

Here's how those bonuses officially work out, based on how much playing time he's able to net:



50%: $500,000

55%: $500,000

60%: $500,000

65%: $500,000

70%: $500,000

When looking at last year's numbers from the Texans' offense, 70% of Houston's offense snaps would come out to a little over 750, or simply by being a full-time starter in about 12 regular-season games.

And there's a world where he could make that 70% snap share become a reality. After all, he's in line to be the Texans' starting right tackle until Week 5 at the earliest, and if he performs well while Smith is sidelined, he could easily claim that role moving deeper into the season to maintain continuity.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Trent Brown arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But staying consistently healthy and available is a task that's been easier said than done throughout Brown's time in the NFL.

There have only been three seasons in Brown's career in which he's recorded over 750 snaps and 12 games played in a given season, and he logged over 1,000 snaps in each of those years (2016, 2018, 2022). Last season with the Texans, it wasn't until Week 10 that he started his current duties at right tackle due to injury.

If Brown can remain a stable option opposite Aireontae Ersery, that $5.5 million deal could very easily creep up to $8 million by the end of the year. Though only time will tell if Brown will be on the field long enough to see it happen.

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