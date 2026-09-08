Texans May Have Just Gained Clarity on Kamari Lassiter's Future Contract

After the events of the 2026 NFL season, the Houston Texans are bound to have a handful of noteworthy contract negotiations on the horizon.

Outside of the elephant in the room that is C.J. Stroud's ongoing contract situation, the Texans will also be able to negotiate new contracts for other key pieces on both sides of the ball: Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz, Danielle Hunter, and Calen Bullock are among those names.

But the Texans will also be finally eligible to negotiate a new deal for their star cornerback, Kamari Lassiter, who comes off his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2025 as a perfect complement to All-Pro Derek Stingley, and could be in for a pretty hefty contract to show for it in due time.

And based on some recent developments around the league ahead of the kickoff for the 2026 season––primarily as it relates to another star cornerback, Christian Gonzalez––we now might have a better idea of how those pending negotiations could go once next offseason arrives.

How Christian Gonzalez's Contract Affect Kamari Lassiter

Just a couple of days before the NFL season kicks off, the New England Patriots were reportedly able to agree to a brand-new four-year, $130 million contract with cornerback Christian Gonzalez, effectively making him the highest-paid player at his position on an AAV basis.

Just in: New England Patriots and Pro Bowl CB Christian Gonzalez have agreed to terms on a four-year, $135M extension with $102M guaranteed , per sources.



Just in time for Week 1.



New England and agents @WinSportsGroup reached deal tonight. pic.twitter.com/bfMiv3lInA — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 8, 2026

The development isn't just important as it relates to the Patriots, but also for any other cornerback searching for a new contract in the next year––a bucket that Lassiter falls into as he'll be slated to hit free agency come 2028 without a fresh deal in place.

And the closer the Texans get to those negotiations next offseason, it's becoming clearer and clearer that Lassiter is going to be due a multi-year, $100 million contract his way.

With Gonzalez now netting a $130 million deal, he now becomes the league's fifth cornerback in the NFL to have a contract that reaches over $100 million in total value, joining Devon Witherspoon, Trent McDuffie, Sauce Gardner, and Jaycee Horn.

And when stacking up Lassiter to those talents, he might not have exactly the type of appealing resume that they do as a two-year player with just one Pro Bowl nod to his name. Perhaps a $100 million deal could be deemed a bit too rich, considering four of those five aforementioned top-paid corners have at least one All-Pro Second-Team nod to their name.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; From left to right, Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) linebacker Jamal Hill (56) cornerback Kamari Lassiter (3) and safety Jalen Pitre (5) celebrate linebacker Wade Woodaz (30) (not pictured) interception that he returned for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But cornerback has proven to be a position that's not only among some of the most valuable in the NFL, yet also has seen rates continue to increase year over year with continued priority from teams to sharpen up their secondary on the boundary.

There's going to be a considerable market for Lassiter. And the Texans, if they're interested in keeping him around long-term, are going to have to put up some eye-catching numbers on his next deal to make that happen; possibly nothing less than $25 million annually, effectively making him a top-eight paid player at the position in terms of AAV.

Bottom Line

Will the Texans want to–– or even be able to–– foot that type of bill for another high-end corner considering the other dues that'll be around the roster? That remains to be seen, especially when factoring in whatever happens for Stroud and his contractual future in Houston.

However, at the very least, deals like Gonzalez's at least put the Texans on notice. The clock is ticking for their own star corner to get a new deal himself, and whatever that contract ends up being certainly won't be anything cheap.

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