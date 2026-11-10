Texans Must Consider a Last-Minute Splash for This Trade Candidate

The Houston Texans are right around the corner from the NFL trade deadline–– and there hasn't been a whole lot of chatter surrounding how this team could approach the coming hours.

Some argue the Texans should stand pat with their current group. They're coming off a win building momentum for the second half of the season with an already-talented roster, and investing in another addition to the roster might not be exactly necessary.

Or, there's the argument that the Texans could hit the market as buyers.

After all, this roster isn't perfect, and following their AFC South rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars, peppering the market with multiple moves on Monday, that might add even more incentive for Houston to get aggressive and make a push to make a tweak before the next nine games on the schedule.

But what might the Texans' most splashy move on the trade market be, within reason?

It's hard to really expect the Texans to go out and trade away multiple first-round picks for a superstar talent at this point. And especially for a big move surrounding someone like Jonathan Taylor, who sits right across from them in the AFC South, Houston making a move for his services might be a bit wishful thinking.

But there is one starting-level, acquireable trade candidate that the Texans should have their eyes on leading up to the deadline: someone that could provide an immediate impact for the offense, fills a position of need, and has Super Bowl pedigree that Houston would be sure to love adding as well.

That's none other than Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, who makes too much sense as a Texans trade target to at least consider in the time before the deadline buzzer sounds.

Why Landon Dickerson Makes Sense for the Texans

Now, when looking at the Eagles' perspective of why a Dickerson deal makes sense, it's not too tough to sort through.

Philadelphia is taking a step back by making multiple selling moves by already sending away guys like Jordan Davis and Cam Jurgens. Dickerson fits the mold as a valuable, starting offensive guard who can also net future value for their upcoming retool. That part adds up.

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson (69) blocks Detroit Lions defensive tackle Roy Lopez (51) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And when surveying around the market, the Texans might just be an ideal trade partner for the Eagles to look towards.

Their offensive line has been steadily improving throughout the season, but could still use further stability with a talented guard like Dickerson; someone who's strong and physically gifted at the position with experience and versatility to play multiple positions.

This season, Dickerson hasn't performed quite as well as he has in years past. PFF places him with the 55th-best overall grade among 77 eligible guards (55.5), along with ranking bottom 10 in pass-blocking grade.

However, perhaps in a new situation out of the Eagles, like in Houston–– a team that seems to be trending up rather than down for the next several weeks–– maybe that could rejuvenate Dickerson to be the high-end guard that he had been during Philadelphia's Super Bowl runs.

What the Move Would Cost the Texans

The Texans, or any other team that were interested in acquiring him, would be due to only pay him $607,500 in the remaining 2026 salary, but would then be forced to pay upwards of $20 million in each of 2027 and 2028.

Short-term, the costs wouldn't be hard to stomach whatsoever, but could become a bit more challenging after the season. And if anything, that could be what holds the Texans back from pulling the trigger on such a move.

In terms of draft compensation, it's hard to imagine the Eagles being able to net more than a day-two pick in exchange for Dickerson when combining his recent play, injury concerns, and contract implications. And for a Texans team that just gave up a second-round pick for Marvin Harrison Jr., any more than a third to give up for Dickerson might feel too rich.

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio watches during practice before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But that type of investment might need to be one that the Texans consider in an effort to take their roster another step forward for the second half of the season.

The Jaguars just went out to add a stout defensive tackle from the Eagles that could be due to give the Texans trouble down the line, and maybe adding Dickerson on the line upfront is the best way to counter that.

He can fill in at left guard, allows rookie Keylan Rutledge to shift to the center spot, and gives the Texans a really respectable three-man interior to move forward with for the rest of the season.

The ball is in the Texans' court. Time will tell if they wind up pulling the trigger on a big move like this or similar, or if they instead decide to play it safe without a move at the buzzer.

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