Texans Plan to Get Kayshon Boutte Involved Early, And It's the Right Call

The Houston Texans brought in a new piece to their wide receiver room earlier last month when they decided to trade for Kayshon Boutte from the New England Patriots in exchange for a future seventh-round pick and safety Jaylen Reed.

It's a move for Houston that was largely made because of the recent injury seen in their wide receiver room with Jayden Higgins going down with a season-ending torn ACL in training camp. The Texans felt the need to add another dose of depth at the position, and Boutte is able to bring just that.

However, it looks like there's a chance that Boutte could be more involved in the Texans' offense than once thought. And the process to make him a key piece of Houston's passing attack may also be happening sooner rather than later.

Texans Reportedly Planning to Get Boutte Involved Early

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans have "immediate plans" to utilize Boutte in their offense, which comes partly because of the smooth transition their new acquisition has made coming aboard from a similar offensive system in New England.

"The Texans have big plans for new wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. Immediate plans, not in the distant future," Wilson reported on Tuesday. "The plan for Boutte: to utilize him immediately against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the season-opener."

"Because Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley is a former Patriots assistant whose playbook is similar to what Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels runs, there's overlap for Boutte."

If the Texans' reported plan holds up heading into this weekend against the Bills, it'd mark a pretty rapid turnaround for Boutte following up from his initial move out of New England, which came a little over two weeks ago.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) runs with the ball during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the time that he's been in Houston, though, there's been nothing but good signs shown from Boutte and his fit in Houston.

DeMeco Ryans has spoken about him highly, along with his ability to adjust quickly through the time he's been on the roster and practicing. C.J. Stroud has said he's been building chemistry with him, and those two factors alone will be able to get him on the field.

And in reality, it's the correct move: the Texans need to get Boutte on the field and involved offensively, and the sooner the staff is able to make it happen, the better it can be for all involved.

Why the Texans Are Right to Prioritize Boutte Early

The Texans' decision to go out and get Boutte came down to a clear goal: Houston was eager to get more proven production and explosiveness at the wide receiver position that they quickly became lacking in after news about Higgins hit.

Boutte, while not exactly a bona fide No. 2 wideout like Higgins, he had a real chance of becoming this season. He does tend to offer both of those qualities of production and explosiveness.

He comes off of back-to-back productive years in New England, where he logged over 500 yards each season, and proved to be a downfield threat who can make big plays outside of the numbers and be a quality redzone threat as well.

The Texans know this about as well as anybody. Just in last year's AFC Divisional Round loss, it was Boutte who was a big-time playmaker on New England's side to log three catches, 75 yards, and a touchdown en route to Houston's gutting 16-28 loss.

Now, just a few months later, the Texans have him in the building on their own side.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) catches the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And pretty immediately, Boutte already sticks out as the most productive and explosive receiver Houston has behind Nico Collins, and clearly, someone who's been able to adjust into his new situation without much issue.

Xavier Hutchinson has been someone plugged in as a candidate that the Texans could use as their WR2, but Boutte has been more productive through his three years in the league.

2025 third-round pick Jaylin Noel has also been looked at as someone due for more targets this season, but he's not as equipped for those outside receiver duties that need to be replaced without Higgins.

Bottom Line

So if Boutte has had no issues bouncing from one offense to the next, Houston shouldn't waste any more time deploying him with a heavy dose of snaps and targets his way.

He's exactly what their offense needs, and provides Stroud with another solid weapon in his arsenal to take on a 2026 season with sky-high expectations for this Texans roster.

We'll see how things shake out in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. However, don't be shocked if Boutte turns into a big component of the Texans' offensive game plan.

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