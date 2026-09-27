Texans' Nico Collins Won't Play vs. Colts, But There's a Silver Lining

If you didn't already know, the Houston Texans will be without their No. 1 wideout, Nico Collins, for another game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 as he rehabs from a recent hamstring injury.

Collins first saw the hamstring injury arise in the midst of last week's practice preparing for the Texans' Week 2 matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. It's led to the star wideout missing five straight team practices, and now will be out for a second regular season game because of the issue.

However, while Collins is set to remain out vs. the Colts, it seems as if his return to the field will come sooner rather than later.

The Latest Intel on Nico Collins' Hamstring Injury

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Collins has "a decent chance" to play for the Texans in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Texans WR Nico Collins, already ruled out for a second straight week due to a hamstring injury, has “a decent chance” to return in Week 4 vs. the Dallas Cowboys, per source. pic.twitter.com/rmAL0nguZJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2026

After the Texans wrap up their Week 3 outing against the Colts, they'll be traveling back home for next weekend's contest vs. the Cowboys.

On paper, it's a matchup sure to be a pivotal one where Houston wants all hands on deck and all healthy players in the lineup, especially if they have a chance of lifting back to a .500 record.

Collins, who has been one of the many key injuries the Texans have suffered in the early parts of their season, is likely at the top of the list for who Houston would want to see back on the field as soon as possible.

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a pass before playing against the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The injury, which has been previously reported as a grade 1 hamstring strain, has been expected to result in a short-term absence, and appears to be right on track with the one- to two-week return timeline that minor hamstring tweaks typically cause.

The Texans cemented through their 6-20 loss against the Bengals how important Collins and his presence are to have on the field for this offense's aspired success.

Without him, Houston's receiving core is headlined by the likes of Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson, and Jaylin Noel, and neither of those three was able to record more than four receptions or 40 yards against Cincinnati.

Collins provides a set of reliable hands who can be an explosive deep threat and command a steep target share, and can record over 1,000 receiving yards in any given season.

Just last season, even when Collins did miss two games, the star wideout managed to find his way to 120 targets, 71 receptions, 1,116 yards, and six touchdowns for his third consecutive season with over 1,000 receiving yards in a year.

Getting a top pass-catcher like Collins back in the lineup next weekend would be significant, thus giving this offense a fighting chance against the potent attack that Dallas hosts on its own end with Dak Prescott and Co.

Bottom Line

So when Collins' return is in play for the Texans, it's certain to be a huge boost for their offensive ceiling moving forward. Based on the information we know now, there's a pretty good chance he'll be back in the fold next weekend against the Cowboys.

However, at least in the meantime, there's bound to be some heightened responsibility on the shoulders of the remaining healthy pass-catchers to carry the weight vs. the Colts.

Expect to see another big performance out of tight end Dalton Schultz as he heads into Sunday as Houston's top target once again, while the Texans will also hope to get a better performance out of the top receiving talents that are healthy while Collins is off on the sidelines.

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