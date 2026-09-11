Texans Place DT Kayden McDonald on IR: What It Means and What's Next

One of the two second-round picks the Houston Texans brought in from this offseason's draft is set to miss at least the first four weeks of the regular season.

According to an announcement from the Texans, defensive tackle Kayden McDonald is being placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

#Texans placed Kayden McDonald on injured reserve due to ankle injury — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 11, 2026

It's a tough break for the Texans' defense that will be without one of their most appealing newcomers from this offseason––the 36th pick in the second round of the 2026 draft––for the first four weeks.

McDonald was a limited participant in the Texans' Wednesday practice ahead of Week 1's opener against the Buffalo Bills, and was then downgraded to a non-participant the next two days, which then began to make his status for this weekend a bit cloudy.

Fast forward to the end of the Texans' third practice, and McDonald will remain out for not just this weekend against Buffalo, but for the next four weeks ahead. Per the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan M. Alexander, the injury is not expected to be season-ending.

Let's break down what it all means for the McDonald and the Texans defense moving forward:

What McDonald's Absence Means for the Texans

McDonald, who has been in the building with the Texans for a little over four months now, was expected to be a depth piece within Houston's defensive line— at least to start off his rookie campaign.

McDonald had been listed as DT5 on the Texans' first unofficial depth chart, and was expected to be in a rotation behind Houston's top two starters at the position, Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai, as well as depth pieces Logan Hall and Mario Edwards Jr.

However, his integration into this Texans' defensive front will see a delay, sidelining him for at least four weeks, and potentially more, depending on how long his return to practice takes after his four-week minimum window is up.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (93) reacts after a play during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the Texans' next four games, they'll be facing Buffalo and the Cincinnati Bengals at home for Weeks 1 and 2, have the Indianapolis Colts on the road for Week 3, then come back home to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.

That means, for McDonald, the earliest he'll be able to make his debut for this Texans defense will come on the road in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans. It remains to be seen if that speedy timeline holds up.

What's Next for the Texans' Defense Amid McDonald's Injury

The Texans have already acted quickly in patching up their new hole on their roster at defensive tackle. According to their transaction log, the team has signed free agent defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy to the 53-man roster.

We have signed Jaden Crumedy and made other roster moves. pic.twitter.com/B3GSvGUvEO — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 11, 2026

Crumedy was the 204th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers, where he spent the first two years of his career to be activated for a total of eight games. He's logged 15 total tackles and 0.5 sacks throughout his time in the league.

Crumedy was most recently on the Green Bay Packers' roster ahead of cutdown day, where he had been dating back to January 2026. Now, coming from their practice squad, he makes Houston his next stop as a depth fill-in as McDonald remains out with his ankle injury.

Time will tell if Crumedy makes his Texans debut this weekend against the Bills, only a couple of days after his official signing. However, if he isn't ready to go for gameday, expect Houston's defensive interior to be held down by the four-man trio of Rankins, Togiai, Hall, and Edwards in-between their elite edge duo of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!