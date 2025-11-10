Texans DB to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
Houston Texans' safety M.J. Stewart will be out for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, Stewart suffered a torn quadriceps injury vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars that'll require season-ending surgery.
Stewart was carted off the field with a leg injury during the second quarter of the Texans' matchup vs. the Jaguars in Week 10. His leg was put in an air cast and he followed up by giving a thumbs up to the NRG Stadium crowd.
Stewart, who's in his eighth year pro, had elevated to a considerable role in the Texans' defense since the team had released veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson three weeks into the season.
The 53rd-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft had previously played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns before coming to Houston in 2022.
In his eight appearances and four starts this season, Stewart posted 25 combined tackles, two passes defended, and one forced fumble, shaping up to be his most productive season since arriving to the Texans three years ago..
However, that campaign will get cut short, and makes for a major blow to both Stewart individually and the Texans' defense.
The Texans secondary has been banged up quite a bit this season. Jalen Pitre just missed a game with a concussion, Jaylin Smith was just ruled out for the season upon a second IR placement, their other rookie defensive back Jaylen Reed missed the first six games of the year, and Jimmie Ward has yet to play due to a foot injury.
Now, Stewart is the latest to fall into that unfortunate trend, and leaves the Texans secondary needing to pivot once more heading into the second half of the regular season.
Without their starting safety, the Texans may opt to roll with the rookie, Jaylen Reed in the back-end in his place, or the veteran practice squad elevation Myles Bryant, who filled in for Houston upon Stewart's injury this past weekend.
