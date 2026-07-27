5 Biggest Storylines to Watch Entering Texans Training Camp

After a long and heavily anticipated wait, the week of the Houston Texans' training camp has officially arrived. Rookies and veterans will both be in the building to kick off practices before the season starting July 29th, and effectively act as the next domino to fall before their 2026 campaign gets rolling.

And in the Texans' training camp period, several key storylines will unfold; some that concern how a handful of position battles may fare, and others simply leaning on how a select few players will perform with some high stakes facing them for the 2026 season for one reason or another.

So before the action officially starts later this week, let's sort through five of the biggest storylines that Texans fans should take notice of in the practices ahead of Week 1 kicking off in September.

The Offensive Line Shuffle

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Keylan Rutledge arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the most notable work to the roster Houston did this offseason was the tweaks made to their offensive line; done by drafting and signing brand-new contributors to bring into the unit, and even trading away a tenured veteran in Tytus Howard in an effort to take this group a step further from how they grew throughout 2025.

But now as training camp lies on the horizon, it'll be interesting to see how several positions on this offensive front turn out in terms of who starts, who's backing up those first five names, and who's cut from the roster entirely.

As for which positions on the offensive line are set to be the most uncertain, center and right tackle are the areas to circle. Maybe even left guard could factor in as well, depending on how well Wyatt Teller looks in flipping over from right guard to the other side of the line.

Who Wins the Battle for DE3

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans decided not to make a splash to bring in another edge rusher for their depth chart after losing Derek Barnett earlier this offseason, and will now instead rely on a few unproven candidates to try and rise to the occasion of being the primary rotation piece behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

Could it be Dylan Horton, who's entering his fourth season in Houston having yet to record a full sack throughout his career? Perhaps it could be Dominique Robinson, who's entering his first year as a part of the Texans after signing this offseason, but has yet to record more than four sacks in four years pro. Or, maybe someone else can come out of the woodwork as a pleasant surprise.

Regardless, how this battle develops will have major implications for this Texans defense. And if no one rises up to be capable of those hefty responsibilities to back up to star-level talents on the front seven, Houston could even scavenge the free agent market for a more proven product to contribute.

Everything About the Texans' TE Depth

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (87) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dalton Schultz is going to be the primary pass-catcher and leader in snaps for the Texans' tight end room. No one can dispute that after the season he just had in 2025.

However, there's a whole lot less certainty about what's in store for the rest of the Texans' tight end position group. That includes how the depth chart will sort out, how the coaching staff plans to utilize their array of talent in the building, or even how many tight ends Houston wants to carry into Week 1.

Marlin Klein enters the mix as a second-round pick. Foster Moreau is a new face as well who's had several years of experience in the league. Brevin Jordan's back from injury, and Cade Stover's back to compete for a roster spot once again. Expect this to be one of the more unpredictable roster competitions throughout the entire 90-man collective.

The Race to Replace EJ Speed

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jamal Hill (56) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans were hit with an unfortunate development to their linebacker unit earlier this summer when news broke surrounding EJ Speed's torn quad injury, which is set to sideline him for the entire 2026 season, and opens the door for another linebacker to emerge from this depth chart and take his expected snaps.

The good news is that the Texans have a lot of worthy contenders for those responsibilities. Marte Mapu comes aboard from the New England Patriots with three years of NFL experience. Rookies Wade Woodaz and Aiden Fisher will be hungry to make a statement in year one, and returnees like Jamal Hill and Jake Hansen could have an edge simply because of roster seniority.

Only one or two will be able to find their way into being a consistent part of this defense, and it's hard to believe that all five of those guys will make it past cutdown day as well. So this will be an area of the roster that's highly competitive and a thrilling battle to watch in camp.

How C.J. Stroud Is Looking

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, a huge talking point of this offseason has surrounded the Texans' quarterback, C.J. Stroud. He comes off an up-and-down third season paired with a brutal playoff exit in New England, and he now faces a make-or-break campaign to not only prove himself as Houston's franchise signal-caller, but work towards a massive contract extension in the process.

Those conversations aren't going away anytime soon, and the pressure for Stroud to produce will only heighten the closer we get to the regular season. That's what makes his training camp important to capitalize on, as he'll look to start off this year on the right foot.

He's got an improved offensive line in front of him, a refined run game working behind him, and enters the second year of working with his offensive coordinator, Nick Caley, that should pay off in a big way. Time will tell if Stroud can make the most of it, and if he can, it could be what leads the Texans over the hump for a deep postseason run.

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