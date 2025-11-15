Will Anderson Jr. Reveals Why Texans Can’t Ignore Titans' Cam Ward
The last time the Houston Texans matched up against the Tennessee Titans this season, it resulted in a commanding 26-0 shutout in favor of the Texans for their first win of the year, effectively silencing the number-one overall pick Cam Ward in the process of that dominant effort.
But heading into the Texans' second meeting vs. Tennessee, Ward certainly isn't being overlooked. The top pick has gotten a few more weeks of experience under his belt, has shown flashes of being a positive playmaker despite the Titans' dysfunction, and might be the saving grace that keeps this weekend's matchup a bit more competitive than last time.
That's why for Texans star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., keeping Ward contained and under duress will be a key for their Week 11 matchup on the horizon.
He's the number one overall pick for a reason," Anderson said of Cam Ward. "think it's ability to use his legs, roll out the pocket, get in space, make plays down the field. "
"When he has time, he's really, really good. So first, it will just be containing him, but man, he has a arm on him, he can move, and I think that's what makes him really great."
Will Anderson Jr. Won't Be Overlooking Cam Ward
Anderson and the Texans defense had a clear answer for Ward in their first time facing up against him in Week 4.
Ward finished the day completing just 10 of 26 passes, a season-low 108 yards, logged one interception and was sacked twice that paired together for a nightmarish shutout from the Titans offensive attack.
Now fast forward seven weeks later, the landscape for what this game will hold looks a bit different for both sides.
The Titans parted ways with head coach Brian Callahan to now be led by interim Mike McCoy, while the Texans won't be without their own starting signal caller as C.J. Stroud misses his second game of the year.
However, the same elite Houston pass rush will be in the face of Ward to make his day a bit more difficult, which for Anderson, will be a key for their overall success.
Houston's pass rush also happens to come fresh off one of their best performances of the year thus far, putting together five total sacks on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars, led out by a career-best 3.5 from Danielle Hunter, and of course, capitalized on it with a 19-0 comeback in the fourth quarter for win number four this season.
The Texans' defense could be what controls the pace of the game once again for this divisional matchup as it did earlier this season. If it does, that prowess could be the driving force behind Houston finally elevating to a .500 record.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!