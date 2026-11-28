The Houston Texans are going to have a different look on their offensive line for the third straight week against the Baltimore Ravens.

That's because Houston's making not one, but two changes upfront to give their offensive line a bit of a different look from what we've seen so far this season.

Braden Smith is expected to replace veteran Trent Brown at right tackle, and rookie Keylan Rutledge (stinger) is expected to miss his second game due to injury in three weeks––leaving rookie Febechi Nwaiwu to start in his place at left guard.

So the Texans will have a new-look offensive front; they haven't started once this season. There’s a natural reason to have skepticism about how Houston could look in terms of their pass protection and their ability to keep a stable run game going as they did last week against the Indianapolis Colts.

However, even with the injuries and lineup changes, the Texans shouldn't have reason to worry about their offensive line this week. And that's because the guys they have filling in— Smith and Nwaiwu— have proven to be pretty solid in the starting reps they've had this year.

Texans Have Reason to Believe in Their O-Line vs. Ravens

We've already discussed Smith's fit at right tackle a bit more in depth earlier this week: he's been just as good as the Texans could've hoped for when they signed him as a free agent this offseason.

Now, he's finally got his chance to start against the Ravens, and his positive showing from last week against the Colts, where he allowed two pressures, zero sacks, and zero penalties, shows no signs that he'll be anything short of solid as a starter moving forward.

But as it relates to Nwaiwu taking Rutledge's spot for the week, there should be no reason to worry on that front either. While Nwaiwu might not be as proven of a guard––having started just one game this season––he's been a stable force on the interior when he has seen those limited opportunities.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Febechi Nwaiwu (64) in action during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nwaiwu started against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10 to allow just two pressures and one penalty, and he wasn't facing any shortage of a touch matchup either against guys like Maliek Collins and Mason Graham on the interior.

Nwaiwu doesn't pose any threat of taking any starting reps away from Rutledge when he's healthy. Rutledge was a first-round pick for a reason. But the Texans' fourth-round rookie has proven to be more than capable of being a plug-and-play guard who can step up to the occasion as a spot starter when called upon.

The Ravens do have a respective defensive line for the Texans and their line to account for. Despite the fact that Baltimore's sitting tied in the bottom 12 of the league for total sacks and their rushing defense is about middle of the pack, their 18.3% pressure rate ranks top five in the league.

So long as Nwaiwu holds up to the same level that he performed at in place of Rutledge in Week 10, the Texans should feel secure about their plan of attack on the offensive line.

And after last week's showing with big games from Stroud and David Montgomery with a new starting tackle duo, there could be reason for encouragement for how things look upfront moving forward.

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