The Houston Texans aren't exactly the most injured team in the NFL this season. But they are suffering from their fair share of bumps and bruises heading into their Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Multiple starters are expected to be missing on the defensive side of the ball. The offensive line is trending to be without one of their regular starters in rookie Keylan Rutledge. The receiving corps could be down yet another piece in Kayshon Boutte.

So, the Texans are going to be forced to overcome some injury troubles on Sunday. Yet, this roster is certainly equipped with some talented players that are due to fill their place. And if those guys can step up for a strong performance, the road to victory becomes a whole lot easier to imagine.

With that in mind, let's break down a set of three players on the Texans roster who are due for an increased role and need to step up in those extra snaps against the Ravens:

OL Febechi Nwaiwu

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu (OL37) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans will be without Keylan Rutledge for his second absence this season, as he continues to deal with a lingering stinger injury that crept up once against against the Indianapolis Colts last week.

So with the first-rounder on the Texans' offensive line set to miss the second game of his rookie season, it'll put fourth-round rookie Febechi Nwaiwu right in line to start as he did when Rutledge missed last time around the Cleveland Browns.

On the surface, a day three rookie starting on the Texans' offensive front might not be the most appealing option. But Nwaiwu stepped up for a really solid day in his first start against the Browns, allowing one total pressure and zero sacks on Stroud.

If he can fill in as the starter and have a similar performance on Sunday, this Texans offensive front might have nothing to worry about.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things are trending towards a return for Marvin Harrison Jr. in Week 12. He was a full participant in Houston's Thursday practice after missing the last two games due to a hamstring injury.

And that boost in Harrison Jr.'s status comes at the right time. That's because Kayshon Boutte, one of Houston's top five healthy receivers in the offense, is being held out of this weekend's matchup against the Ravens due to a hip injury he sustained against the Colts––opening up a bit more reps to be had at the wide receiver spot.

Perhaps that leads to Nico Collins and Xavier Hutchinson claiming the snaps that Boutte leaves behind. But the one name I'll be looking at is Harrison Jr.; someone who's played well in the limited reps he's had since arriving midseason, but has been awaiting an opportunity to see a notable bump in his workload.

Harrison Jr. has yet to see over 50% of the total offensive snaps in the three games he's played with the Texans. Maybe his injury keeps that snap share limited once again, but if it doesn't, Houston needs to get him involved more, and he needs to take full advantage of those extra opportunities.

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates a sack with defensive end Logan Hall (96) against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans are facing yet another week without Danielle Hunter lining up on other side of Will Anderson Jr. as he nurses a lingering hamstring injury.

And while Anderson Jr. has certainly been taking care of business himself while being down his co-star on the defensive line, having another edge rusher stepping up and making plays makes everyone's job a whole lot easier. That's where Jadeveon Clowney comes in.

Clowney has stepped up to the occasion and met all expectations that have been in play for the two games that Hunter has been out. Clowney has seen an average of 78.0% of the Texans' defensive snaps compared to the sub-40% he was seeing before Hunter's injury, averaging three tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack.

Continuing to keep that pressure in what should be another high count of defensive snaps against the Ravens––one of his many former teams––will be vital in the Texans keeping the foot on the gas defensively.

Based on how consistent Clowney has been in his role this year, having recorded 5.5 sacks in his eight games played this season, there's little reason to believe he won't be ready for the increased share in responsibilities once again this weekend.

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