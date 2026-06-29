Texans' Super Bowl Window Could Be Wide Open, But Big Questions Linger

The Houston Texans have moved both diligently and aggressively throughout the past several months in an effort to further strengthen their chances of reaching their Super Bowl aspirations for the 2026 season.

And in reality, this Texans franchise has never been closer to reaching those goals than where they currently stand.

It's year four of DeMeco Ryans leading this roster, and he's had a winning season in each of his past three campaigns. The defense hasn't lost a step from the elite level they reached in 2025, and having been stopped at the doorstep of the AFC Championship for three straight years, this group has the ample experience necessary to finally get over the hump this coming season.

So what's the hold-up on the Texans finally reaching their first-ever conference championship this season––let alone their first-ever Super Bowl appearance?

Two words: the offense.

Texans' Super Bowl Hopes All Rely Upon the Offense

﻿Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer summed up those lingering questions that might be holding the Texans back pretty nicely. Simply put, their ceiling all relies upon how this offense looks.

"The Texans are in a championship window, without question, and the defense is already at that level. All the questions are on offense," Breer wrote.

"Can C.J. Stroud, healthier this offseason than he was last, finally put the puzzle together? Can Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel build on big springs to supercharge the Nico Collins–centered receiver room? And will Braden Smith, Wyatt Teller and Keylan Rutledge change the face of a line that’s been a problem the past two years? If the answers to those questions are yes, then this is a Super Bowl–level team."

When taking a step back to look at the Texans' 2026 roster, there are little to no concerns to be had for what Houston will have in store defensively. There's a real case that they have an above-average starter at every spot on their 11-man unit, which could make them the first or second best group throughout the entire NFL.

The offensive side of the ball is a different story. They're far from being as established or as elite as the defense looks.

The front office has made several moves in hopes of changing that throughout the offseason, but there are multiple question marks that hold this scoring unit back from being a surefire bet to succeed for 2026.

The Issue With Houston's Offense Is More Than Just C.J. Stroud

Many will circle C.J. Stroud––who's had an up-and-down past two seasons under center in Houston––as the root of those problems.

And while his year was far from perfect, which can be seen clearly in his final postseason game logging four interceptions in snowy Foxborough, the Texans' problems stemmed much deeper than their quarterback position last season.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after the game against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Houston's run game last year was well below average, lacking potency on early downs and on the goal line, ranked in the bottom 10 of the league on most metrics, which inevitably took out a wide range of versatility for the Texans and their offense to work with throughout the 2025 season.

The offensive line showed progress from where they stood the year prior in 2025, but still didn't quite meet the mark of what you'd expect out of a Super Bowl-caliber unit. Outside of Tytus Howard, who's now on the Cleveland Browns, and breakout guard Ed Ingram, every piece on that starting unit faced struggles in one way or another.

Weapons-wise, the Texans could still rely on Nico Collins as the alpha dog in the wide receiver room with another 1,000-yard campaign. Tight end Dalton Schultz stepped up for a big season as well.

Beyond that? Houston never had quite the type of quality depth needed to stay afloat in the event both names were injured and out of the fold. That became abundantly clear in Houston's divisional round loss vs. the New England Patriots, where that exact scenario ended up taking place.

Combine all of those underwhelming factors together, and it's a perfect concoction of why there are so many questions buzzing around this offense for the 2026 season, and why many have their doubts about whether or not they can truly reach their Super Bowl ceiling. How can you blame them?

The Texans had no choice but to be aggressive in attacking those flaws this offseason. On paper, they did quite well in doing so. But without seeing it in action, the skepticism of what it'll look like will be vast until they prove the masses wrong.

Why There's Hope–– And Still Questions–– for Houston's 2026 Offense

The Texans, in some shape or form, addressed all of the big concerns revolving around their offense this offseason.

They added David Montgomery to bolster the run game, added potentially three new starters on the offensive line, and have year-two jumps to bank on for both Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in the wide receiver room. All of those directly help boost Stroud's stock as well.

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) warms up ahead of the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In theory, all of those pieces coming together could be enough to take the Texans over the hump and pair together with this elite defense to create a true Super Bowl-level team. But it's far from a guarantee.

If the offensive line faces similar inconsistencies from the past couple of seasons, or even injury troubles with veteran guys like Wyatt Teller or Braden Smith, that could create serious issues.

If the young wide receivers don't take their year-two jumps as expected, then that makes life even harder for Stroud. And in any event, if Stroud drops the ball in a "prove it" season where the pieces can't come together for a year similar to his rookie campaign, then really come some tough conversations to be had.

But like Breer hinted at: if those parts do come together for this offense to be a complementary machine to this top-tier defense, those Super Bowl aspirations really won't be too far out of reach whatsoever.

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