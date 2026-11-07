Texans' Trade Deadline Success Depends on Avoiding This Mistake

The Houston Texans are just about 72 hours away from arriving to this season's NFL trade deadline.

And to this point, the chatter surrounding the Texans and their plans for the coming days has been relatively quiet. Houston might be gearing up to make a move or two, but likely nothing to shake up the roster too much from its current look.

That's probably the correct approach for the Texans' front office to take; it's hard to diagnose the Texans as true buyers or sellers as they're three games under .500, but still feel as if they have a talented, playoff-level roster to go on a run with.

However, in the event the Texans do decide to make a trade at the deadline, there's one potential mistake that could be made by Houston's lead decision-makers that can't be a trap that's fallen into: and that's a trade surrounding veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Why Texans Shouldn't Look to Trade Jadeveon Clowney

Now, the discussions revolving around a potential Clowney trade are only rumors that have developed just recently.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported during the Texans' Week 8 bye that teams around the league have been linked with interest in acquiring Clowney at the deadline.

Another pass rusher who has generated some interest ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline is Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. https://t.co/haFgCAaWA8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2026

We later learned from KPRC2's Aaron Wilson that the reported league intrigue in Clowney was not indicative of the Texans' own interest in a trade to send out their No. 1 pick from 2014, but rather opposing general managers checking in on the possibility at the deadline.

Regardless of the context surrounding those rumors, though, there's not really a reason that the Texans should consider a Clowney trade.

And it's not because Clowney's performing at a level that's too good for the Texans to consider a trade. If a team came with a really appealing asset to exchange for his one-year deal, Houston would be foolish not to put some thought into the idea. But the likelihood of said asset coming to fruition is slim.

Really, a trade to send Clowney packing––from the Texans' current perspective––just doesn't really make any sense.

The Texans went out of their way to go and sign Clowney right before the new season started on a one-year deal with the mindset that he could be a reliable DE3 to plug in as a rotation piece behind Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter; a role that no one else on the roster has proven they can fill.

And through the first half of the season, Clowney has met those expectations pretty well, even if it hasn't come with the success in terms of putting wins on the board.

He's played in a total of 125 defensive snaps through five games where he's put together nine total tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) on the sidelines prior to game Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So maybe, if Houston wanted to take a step back for the second half of the season, selling off Clowney to a contending team for a small asset in return might add up.

But the Texans, even at 2-5, don't have any intention of folding their hand.

Just last year, this team went on a nine-game winning streak to close out the year with a 12-5 record, and there's no doubt that this roster feels that they can do similar if they win the next two to three showings.

The offense has been performing better than last season. The defense has essentially all of the same pieces (and more) from their 2025 run that can potentially turn a corner over the coming games. The next few weeks ahead hold a pretty winnable schedule for Houston as well.

But for any late season run to come to form, Clowney is going to have to be a part of the Texans' defensive line.

He brings depth to the position that no one else on the roster can. He can be a stout pass-rusher and run-stopper. He's also on an extremely affordable, flexible contract worth $4.5 million for just one season.

Bottom Line

So the Texans have no reason to consider a Clowney trade–– that is, unless an offer came their way that would be foolish to refuse.

He plays a valuable role, is still impactful, and Houston wants to keep putting wins on the board.

Barring any unforeseen changes, a Clowney move would be a major mistake for this front office. But time will tell if the Texans wind up making a trade surrounding him or anyone else around the roster leading up to Tuesday’s deadline.

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