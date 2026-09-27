Texans vs. Colts Week 3 Preview: How to Watch, Betting, Injury Report

The Houston Texans have their Week 3 matchup on tap this weekend for what sets up as their first AFC South contest and road trip of the new 2026 season against the Indianapolis Colts.

And there's no doubt that, for both the Texans and the Colts, this game is as close to a must-win as you can get in Week 3 of the regular season.

Each entered the day at a lowly 0-2 record, and are both eager to mark down their first win of the season against a division rival, and thus avoid an even uglier 0-3 start to the year.

As of late, the Texans have had their way with the Colts, winning their last five meetings against Indianapolis dating back to 2023. Extending that streak to six-straight would certainly be a big confidence booster after what the last two weeks have looked like for Houston.

Let's sort through exactly how you can watch this weekend's action between the Texans and Colts, along with some other key information leading into kickoff.

How to Watch Texans vs. Colts

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) stands in the pocket against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When: Sunday, Sept 27 at 12:00 p.m. CT

Sunday, Sept 27 at 12:00 p.m. CT Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN TV broadcast: NFL Network and CBS

NFL Network and CBS Local : KHOU-11

KHOU-11 Out-of-Market:NFL+

Betting Lines

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen greet each other after a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All odds are provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Houston -1.5 (-112)

Houston -1.5 (-112) Favorite Moneyline: Houston (-124)

Houston (-124) Underdog Moneyline: Indianapolis (+106)

Indianapolis (+106) Total: 42.5

42.5 Total Over Odds: -114

-114 Total Under Odds: -106

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Latest Injury Report

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston Texans

WR Nico Collins: OUT (hamstring)

S M.J. Stewart: OUT (quad)

LB Jake Hummel: OUT (groin)

OG Ed Ingram: OUT (groin)

OT Trent Brown: QUESTIONABLE (knee/wrist)

DE Jadeveon Clowney: OUT (knee)

The Texans will be without a handful of contributors this weekend, which includes two starters on the offensive side of the ball, with wide receiver Nico Collins and right guard Ed Ingram. Their absence in Indianapolis marks their second missed game in a row, as they also missed Week 2 against the Bengals.

One name to keep close watch on heading into kickoff is veteran right tackle Trent Brown, who's listed as questionable with a knee/wrist issue and does expect to play, yet would make for another big hit to the right side of Houston's offensive line.

In any case where Brown is out, expect Blake Fisher to be the next man up at the tackle spot opposite of Airetonne Ersery.

Indianapolis Colts

WR Ashton Dulin: OUT (ankle)

WR Alec Pierce: OUT (heel)

CB Charvarius Ward: QUESTIONABLE (groin)

The Colts don't have near the same injury troubles as the Texans do on Sunday, but they will at least be without wide receiver Alec Pierce, who injured his heel in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and is now being placed on injured reserve for the next four games.

Then, there's also cornerback Charvarius Ward who expects to play with a groin injury according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, yet remains questionable ahead of kickoff.

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