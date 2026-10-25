Texans vs. Giants Inactives: Full List of Players Ruled Out for Week 7

The Houston Texans and New York Giants have officially released their inactives lists leading up to kickoff for their Week 7 contest.

And for both sides, there's some key absences that are worth noting.

Let's take a look at the inactives list for both the Texans and Giants for this week, and break down who's due to be in and out of Sunday's action.

Houston Texans Inactives

S Jalen Pitre

S Reed Blankenship

RB David Montgomery

OL Blake Fisher

OL Febechi Nwaiwu

OL Nate Thomas

TE Marlin Klein

The Texans will be dealing with a few injury concerns in the form of a few starters being inactive for this Sunday; three to be specific.

The most notable of the Texans' absences will be none other than their versatile nickel defender Jalen Pitre, who's due to miss a second-straight week with the shoulder injury he suffered back in Week 5.

Given that Pitre's status was deemed week-to-week upon the announcement of his injury, there's some optimism that he'll be ready to get thrown back into the lineup in time for Week 9 after next week's bye. However, Houston will have to make some key changes to their defense without him in the meantime.

Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Devin Singletary (26) is tackled by Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Texans will also be without another starter in their secondary as Reed Blankenship sits in concussion protocol. Blankenship was also listed to have a hand injury throughout this week in practice, so he'll be getting the day off for this game against New York.

Then, the Texans will also be down their starting running back, David Montgomery, who, like Pitre, will be missing a second straight week after first going down in Week 5 with a groin injury. You can expect Woody Marks to take a large share of the workload in the backfield this Sunday, especially knowing that Houston only has two running backs on their active roster.

Of the names that will be active who are due for some attention, two players on the Texans' end stick out.

Of course, wide receiver Tank Dell is the big story here as he'll officially be taking the field for an NFL gamr for the first time in over 670 days. But also, offensive tackle Braden Smith will finally be making his debut for Houston after missing his first four games of the season on injured reserve, and has been out of the mix for the past two weeks.

Now, with Blake Fisher ruled out for his first game of the season, it allows for Smith to get his first opportunity of the year, likely in a similar role as Fisher, being a jumbo tight end/sixth offensive lineman in certain personnel.

New York Giants Inactives

OL Josh Sills

TE Theo Johnson

OL Marcus Mbow

CB Greg Newsome II

CB Nikko Reed

S Jevon Holland

QB Jake Haener

The Giants will be down a select few names on their side of the equation as well. And two of the biggest absences that New York will be facing remain in their secondary.

Not only will Giants starting safety Jevon Holland be missing this game, but so will cornerback Greg Newsome, who each remain in concussion protocol for this one, and will leave New York's secondary a bit more depleted than usual.

For the Texans' offense that's just been finding some consistency through the air by the command of quarterback C.J. Stroud, that could set up for a much easier day on that side of the ball.

Kickoff between the Texans and Giants lands at 12 p.m. MT in Reliant Stadium, where Houston will have a golden opportunity to claim their third straight win right before hitting their mid-season break.

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