The Houston Texans have a big game against the Baltimore Ravens approaching in Week 12— one that could help continue building the hype that's been growing around the Texans' playoff hopes that remain alive and well with a victory at home.

And in the midst of the Texans' action against the Ravens, there are a select few betting props sticking out that appear to be pretty strong picks worth keeping an eye on.

With a solid day from Houston's offense that's been looking more comfortable and productive each and every week, all of these picks could have a good chance to hit.

Having that in mind, let's dive into three of the most appealing Texans betting props heading into Week 12's game against the Ravens:

All odds are provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Xavier Hutchinson Over 2.5 Receptions (-162)

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week didn't exactly go in Xavier Hutchinson's favor as had been the case for the last few weeks. Hutchinson hauled in two receptions for just the second time this season, totaling to his second-lowest mark in yards of the year with 13.

However, that lackluster stat line didn't come without Hutchinson still seeing a vast share of opportunities on the offensive end. He was on the field for over 75% of the Texans' total offensive snaps, and that trend should only continue this weekend as Kayshon Boutte is set to miss out with a hip injury.

Hutchinson will be on the field, and C.J. Stroud willlook his way a bit more than last Thursday as the Texans will be in need of an outside receiver stepping up in Boutte's place.

He's hit this prop in 80% of games season, and against a Ravens secondary that hasn't exactly proven to be elite, he'll be in perfect position to do so again on Sunday.

C.J. Stroud Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-200)

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The value might not be there for Stroud to hit the end zone twice here against the Ravens. But Stroud has been a shoo-in for a pair of passing touchdowns over the last few weeks.

Stroud has had five straight games of throwing two or more passing touchdowns, and only has three games this season in which he hasn't done so. He's also averaging the most passing attempts of his career through 10 games at nearly 35 a game.

The Texans are airing it out and scoring a lot of points in the process. There's an argument behind Houston possibly scaling back their passing attack with Woody Marks and David Montgomery healthy for the first time since Week 5, but Stroud is simply playing too well for the ball to come out of his hands as the offensive centerpiece.

The Ravens' defense has also been falling apart as of late; they're averaging 32.6 points allowed over the last five games, and it won't get much easier against the Texans, whose offense ranks eighth in the league for total scoring. Expect Stroud to take advantage of the matchup.

Nico Collins Anytime TD (+125)

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the Texans' pre-bye showing against the New York Giants, the offense has made it a bigger emphasis to get Nico Collins involved in the passing attack. And over the last three weeks, the Texans have done exactly that by drawing up a touchdown score for Collins in Weeks 9 through 11.

Stroud has been looking Collins' way early and often as Houston's No. 1 option in the passing attack, and feels primed to continue that trend in Week 12 as the opportunities at wide receiver keep getting more and more condensed.

Collins has landed over 50 receiving yards over the last three games, and in his last two games, has been on the field for 85% or more of the offensive snaps.

The Ravens rank 26th in the NFL for points allowed per game, and the Texans have scored 24 or more points in each game since the bye. This offense doesn't appear as if it’ll be slowing down any time soon, and if it is the case, Nico Collins feels due to another touchdown––which would put him only one score back of tying his single-season record.

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