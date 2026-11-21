The Houston Texans claimed a much-needed victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football that might end up as the necessary spark to help this Texans team rattle off a few wins in a row over the coming weeks.

And in the aftermath of the Texans' win over their division rival Colts, we're now able to take a glance at the snap counts for both sides in the midst of Thursday night's action, and pick apart a few aspects that stand out from Houston's side of the equation.

Let's take a look at how those snap counts unraveled, then break down five key notes from how the Texans' lineup decisions panned out.

Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts Week 11 snap counts, 2026 NFL season. | NFLGSIS

Nico Collins sees nearly 90% of the offensive snaps

It may not seem like much, but Nico Collins seeing around 90% of the Texans' offensive snaps is something we haven't seen much of this season. The number actually sets his season-high in snaps through his eight appearances on the year.

Normally, Collins is on the field for a little under 75% of the Texans' total offensive looks. But over the past two weeks, Houston's star wideout has seen over 85%. Before Week 10, his highest on the season was 73% against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Perhaps it's because of the multiple injuries to the wide receiver position, or simply because the coaching staff wants to feature Collins more than he has been this season. Whatever the reason is, it's resulted in back-to-back weeks of over 50 yards and a touchdown.

Wade Woodaz stepping up as LB2?

The Texans have been forced to make a change in their linebacker unit over the past two weeks due to Azeez Al-Shaair's injured reserve placement. And at first, it seemed as if Jake Hansen was in line to claim most of his snaps to start next to Henry To'oTo'o.

And Hansen did see over 60% of the defensive snaps in this game. However, fourth-round rookie linebacker Wade Woodaz also stepped up for a 32% snap share on the defensive side, his highest on the season so far.

Maybe that increased involvement from Woodaz is a sign of things to come after the Texans come off their mini-bye. Woodaz finished those 16 snaps with two solo tackles.

Marlin Klein's opportunity expands further

Another rookie who stepped up and saw some of his highest share of opportunities for the season: second round tight end Marlin Klein, who finally became a more featured component of the Texans' offense with a 24% snap share.

And the Texans made sure to give Klein his fair share of targets when he was on the field. Klein converted on all four of his targets for four catches, 24 yards, and his first-career touchdown thanks to a 13-yard red-zone reception sent in by C.J. Stroud.

Klein still found himself as third in the pecking order at tight end behind Dalton Schultz and Foster Moreau. But considering Klein was a weekly healthy scratch only a few weeks ago, this is certainly a step in the right direction for his development.

A noteworthy change on the offensive line

DeMeco Ryans explained after the win that the Texans had planned to rotate their right tackle spot between Braden Smith and Trent Brown before Brown would go down with a back injury early in the game.

That back injury left Brown to just seven snaps. As for Smith, though, he saw a season-high 59 offensive snaps and played pretty well in the process. He came out to an 88.1 overall grade via Pro Football Focus, excelling as a run blocker while also allowing just two pressures and zero sacks in pass protection.

Considering how well David Montgomery was running the ball, paired with his production as a pass-blocker, it might be hard to pull Smith out of the mix as a starter now. We'll see how the Texans approach things upfront once Week 12 arrives.

Reed Blankenship reclaims starting safety role

After M.J. Stewart had stepped up as the Texans' starting safety next to Calen Bullock over the last three weeks, the Texans made a pivot in their secondary against the Colts; Reed Blankenship would fill back into his starting spot after seemingly being benched in Week 10 after recovering from his hand injury.

As for Stewart, he saw zero defensive snaps, instead filling into a more frequent part of the special teams unit with over 80% of Houston's total special teams snaps.

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