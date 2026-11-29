The Houston Texans seemed to be catching their stride at the last time with a victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, but things only became more pressing for the Texans this weekend as they take on the Baltimore Ravens, who are also fighting for their lives in the AFC.

A win for each team here could be exactly what's needed for both sides to get the operation back on track. And while the Texans are dealing with some injury concerns of note, the key pieces are still in play to claim a second straight home victory over Baltimore for what would be the first time this season.

Here's everything you need to know about the Texans' upcoming matchup against the Ravens, including where to watch, betting lines, and more information:

How to Watch Texans vs. Ravens Week 12

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) warms up before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What: Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens in Week 12

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 When: Sunday, Nov. 29 at 12:00 p.m. CT

Sunday, Nov. 29 at 12:00 p.m. CT Where: Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX

Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX TV broadcast: CBS

CBS Houston-area broadcast: KHOU-11

KHOU-11 Out-of-Market: NFL+

Betting Lines

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) smiles after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

All odds are provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Houston -6.5

Houston -6.5 Favorite Moneyline: Houston -300

Houston -300 Underdog Moneyline: Baltimore +245

Baltimore +245 Total: 47.5

47.5 Total Over Odds: -105

-105 Total Under Odds: -115

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Injury Reports (as of 11/29)

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) runs onto the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston Texans

WR Kayshon Boutte: OUT (hip)

TE Brevin Jordan: OUT (finger/foot)

OL Keylan Rutledge: OUT (shoulder/neck)

DE Danielle Hunter: OUT (hamstring)

LB Jake Hummel: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

Baltimore Ravens

DT Nnamdi Madubuike: OUT (hamstring)

OL Vega Ioane: OUT (hand)

S Jaylinn Hawkins: OUT (knee)

Storylines to Watch

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Jadeveon Clowney, Logan Hall continue to step up for Danielle Hunter?: The Texans will be without their second star in the pass rush as Danielle Hunter is set to miss a third straight game with a lingering hamstring injury. So far, his absence hasn't created many issues, but maybe this matchup against the Ravens and their offensive line could pose a bigger threat.

For the Texans to see that production remain steady on their defensive line, it relies on Jadeveon Clowney and Logan Hall stepping up in their roles to bring pressure on the quarterback and still staying stout in run defense. The past two weeks, they've done exactly that.

How the Texans pick up the pieces of an injured WR room: The Texans are heading into Sunday with just four rostered names to keep watch at within their wide receiver position––not including their kick returner. Marvin Harrison Jr. is back from his hamstring injury, yet Kayshon Boutte will be missing with a hip issue.



So can the Texans' offense stay afloat without some of the same talent they've had at wide receiver? We'll see this weekend against Baltimore. But you can expect a lot of Nico Collins, a steady dose of Xavier Hutchinson, and likely more Tank Dell and Marvin Harrison Jr. than we've seen so far this year.

Can the run game continue to build any momentum?: The Texans found some juice on the ground last week against the Colts when David Montgomery ran for a season-high 107 rushing yards on over four yards per carry. And now comes the time for Houston to try and replicate some similar success within their run game over the next few weeks.

With Woody Marks officially back in the lineup from his concussion, the chances of the Texans' run game looking much sharper increase dramatically. Houston hasn't had both Marks and Montgomery healthy on their gameday roster since Week 5 of the regular season.

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