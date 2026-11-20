The Houston Texans managed to claim a much-needed win over the Indianapolis Colts during their primetime matchup on Thursday night, as they rallied to a 26-3 victory on their home field in Reliant Stadium.

And really, things were clicking for the Texans in several ways in this one.

The offense was flowing smoothly for all four quarters and only incurred one turnover. The defense stepped up, allowing just three points and 167 total yards. And even special teams had a couple of highlights of note, thanks to a 56-yard punt from Kai Kroeger and a blocked field goal by Dominique Robinson.

However, when sorting through the events of the Texans' Week 11 win over Indianapolis that now takes them to 4-6 on the season, the following three takeaways tend to stick out a bit more than the rest:

Will Anderson Strengthens His DPOY Case

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) and defensive end Logan Hall (96) celebrates after sacking Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (not pictured) for a safety during the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans defense certainly looked a lot better in this game compared to some of their previous showings this season–– and a huge part of that success was thanks to Will Anderson Jr.'s impressive performance upfront on Houston's defensive line.

Anderson didn't just claim the first safety of his NFL career thanks to a sack on Daniel Jones in the second half, but he also found his way to a resoundingly seven pressures and four quarterback hits against the Colts' beaten-up offensive line.

SAFETY.



WILL ANDERSON JR. IS A MONSTER.



INDvsHOU on Prime

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/E7sYceCOiZ — NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2026

Anderson has now only extended his lead as the NFL's sack leader on the year with 11.5 takedowns, and he now looks to be a pretty clear favorite to come away from this season with a Defensive Player of the Year award, if he keeps up this type of production.

C.J. Stroud Takes Care of Business

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

C.J. Stroud did have a blip on the radar in the form of a first-half interception from a questionable throw turned to a deflection into Colts safety A.J. Haulcy's hands. But outside of that one throw, it's really had to knock Stroud for the performance he had leading the way for this Texans offense.

Stroud completed 21 of his 27 throws for 194 yards and three touchdowns, spreading the ball around to nine different pass-catchers, led by Nico Collins' three receptions for 58 yards, along with yet another stellar downfield touchdown reception for his seventh score on the season.

This is an objectively insane throw from Stroud pic.twitter.com/ldHehDa2Qg — Jared Koch (@jjaredkoch) November 20, 2026

It's yet another performance from Stroud that cements him as the Texans' long-term guy under center, and continues to boost his value heading into his contract negotiations later this summer. And with more games like these, Houston putting together a few wins in a row during the second half of the season becomes a bit more possible to believe in.

David Montgomery Comes Back to Life

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) chases Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) during the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a game where the Texans were forced to move forward without their starting running back, Woody Marks, due to a concussion, David Montgomery returned to the lineup, where he put together his best performance since his Week 1 hat trick against the Buffalo Bills.

Montgomery came away with a season-high 26 carries for 107 yards on the ground (4.1 yards per carry), while also chipping in for three receptions and 17 yards–– making for just his third game since 2024 where he's recorded over 120 yards from scrimmage.

Texans were happy to see David Montgomery get 107 rushing yards in his first game back from a groin injury in week 5 ❤️ #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/desO0N6bk8 — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 20, 2026

Really, he looked much more explosive and efficient compared to what's been seen over the course of his first year in Houston. The Texans dominated this game in several areas, but Montgomery's ability to be a consistent force on the ground certainly allowed them to maintain the lead and overall control down the stretch.

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