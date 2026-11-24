The Houston Texans are 4-6 with seven games to go on their schedule––and it's starting to look like there's a chance that this team could rattle off a similar win streak in the second half of the season as they did last year.

The offense is beginning to click both through the air and on the ground, and the defense has started to turn things around as of their latest performance against the Indianapolis Colts. With a win in their next two, maybe three games, Houston could be right where they want to be: a top-seven seed in the AFC.

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kapena Gushiken (34) during the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And as the Texans have started to turn a corner, many are starting to give them a little bit of a boost in this week's edition of NFL power rankings.

Let's take a look at where the Texans stand in various power rankings heading into their Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens:

Sports Illustrated: 16th

Last Week's Ranking: 20th

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr gives the Texans a slight boost into the middle of the pack––but still a far distance away from the top-five placement he gave them earlier in the year.

"If you loved the feature on the Texans’ vegetable score on Amazon Prime last week, read the story from where it came…all the way back in August."

Last Week's Ranking: 17th

NFL.com's Nick Shook has the Texans squeak into the top 15, as their playoff hopes continue to stay alive thanks to their own win on Thursday night, paired with some help around the AFC.

"I can’t quit the Texans and neither can you! Houston dominated Indianapolis on Thursday night, moving to 4-6 and -- thanks to Pittsburgh’s upset loss to Philadelphia on Sunday -- preserving its playoff hopes. Those hopes can move closer to becoming reality if the Texans cantake down the Steelers two Sundays from now."

ESPN: 16th

Last Week's Ranking: 16th

ESPN's writers kept the Texans steady at their 16th spot, D.J. Bien-Aime was tasked to name Houston's most likely extension candidate to keep an eye on this offseason, and highlighted none other than C.J. Stroud.

"Through 10 games of Stroud's fourth season, he is up to 2,656 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He is on pace to throw for 4,515 passing yards and 37 touchdowns, both of which would be career highs. And his Total QBR (73) is fifth best in the NFL. Stroud has earned the payday he bet on himself for. Now, it comes down to whether the Texans are willing to pay whatever that price is. They're not expected to balk at Stroud's offers, but if they do, things could get interesting."

The Athletic: 21st

Last Week's Ranking: 23rd

The Athletic's Josh Kendall and Chad Graff still don't seem to trust the building hype surrounding the Texans, as they rank them right outside of the top 20, and just two spots higher than last week's ranking.

Houston had 167 yards on the ground Thursday, its highest total since Week 18 of the 2024 season. David Montgomery returned to the lineup after missing four games with a groin injury and had 107 yards, his best output as a Texan. “I think we can be really, really good (on offense),” Montgomery told reporters afterward. “It’s never too late to find your stride.”

CBS Sports: 18th

Last Week's Ranking: 19th

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco sees the vision for the Texans' potential run to the postseason, but doesn't envision much margin for error, either.

"After beating up the Colts, they are once again eyeing the last playoff spot. But they can't afford any more missteps the rest of the way."

FOX Sports: 16th

Last Week's Ranking: 18th

FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano tempers any high expectations around the Texans because of their win against the lowly Colts last week. But he does see the route for Houston to claw their way into postseason positioning.

"It’s hard to read too much into last Thursday’s rout of the Colts, since Indy has become unfathomably pathetic. But the Texans are a team that just doesn’t seem to want to go away. They are 4-2 since their season-crushing 0-4 start, and they’ve mostly been playing well. Their biggest problem is that they probably need to go 6-1 the rest of the way to have a shot at the playoffs. It’s not as crazy as you think, though. Their only games against teams with a winning record are at Pittsburgh, home versus the Jaguars, and at Green Bay. They’d have to win two of those three and not stumble against anyone else. It’s a lot to ask, but not impossible."

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