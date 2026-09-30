Texans Week 4 Consensus Power Rankings: How Far Houston Falls at 0-3

After a 17-19 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, the Houston Texans are now one of five teams in the NFL to start the 2026 season with an 0-3 record.

Compared to the title contenders the Texans were looking to be entering the season, the consensus on where Houston stands amongst the league has seen a serious turnaround in just three weeks.

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense has been strong, but the offense has still faced a ton of questions surrounding just how much better they are from last year's group. Houston has been without Nico Collins for two games, but the issues have spanned much broader than just his absence.

Let's sort through a brand-new batch of consensus power rankings to see just where the Texans stack up across various media outlets heading into their pivotal Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys:

Sports Illustrated: 16th

Last Week's Ranking: 13th

Conor Orr was extremely high on the Texans entering the season––placing them as high as third entering the year. However, Houston has now taken a freefall all the way down to 16th, largely because of their offensive shortcomings.

"When you get as involved in a team’s success as I did , the absolute breakdown of its most vulnerable unit—the one you believed would look brand new—feels especially difficult to stomach. But I would like to be a fly on the wall during the next phase of offensive meetings for the Houston Texans. Where is the machine coming unplugged?"

Last Week's Ranking: 11th

Nick Shook shot the Texans far down the list in his rankings, as they've gone from a near top-10 team to now on the brink of being in the bottom eight teams in the NFL. You won't see a more drastic week-to-week change from anyone else here.

"The Texans have serious problems offensively that are painfully familiar. They can’t run the ball, lack difference-makers at receiver and still can’t consistently sustain drives. After a six-point output in the Week 2 loss to Cincinnati, the Texans were nearly as dreadful Sunday in Indianapolis, save for one urgent drive to briefly take a late lead. It’s unrealistic to expect the defense to carry Houston on a weekly basis, and until offensive coordinator Nick Caley finds some solutions, the Texans will remain mired in these struggles."

ESPN: 21st

Last Week's Ranking: 15th

ESPN's polling amongst their writers placed the Texans a step below their rank last week at 15th, and right outside of the top 20. D.J. Bien-Aime highlighted Houston's biggest fantasy surprise three weeks into the year, that being veteran running back David Montgomery.

"After scoring 28.9 fantasy points in Week 1, Montgomery has only 11.2 in the past two games combined. He averages 0.5 yards before contact -- an abhorrent number for a rushing attack. Any hope for an improvement in Montgomery's fantasy production starts with better play from the offensive line. That unit is a big reason the Texans are winless and averaging 11.5 points over the past two weeks."

The Athletic: 22nd

Last Week's Ranking: 17th

Josh Kendall and Chad Graff drop the Texans down their rankings for the third straight week, like many others on this list have done themselves, calling the start to this season another piece of the "roller coaster ride" fans have had to witness since C.J. Stroud arrived in Houston.

"It’s been a roller-coaster ride for Houston fans and C.J. Stroud. In his first 23 games, Stroud was 15-8 with 26 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 101.7 passer rating. In the next 21 games, he was 9-12 with 11 touchdowns, nine interceptions and an 86.2 passer rating. Then another climb, seven straight wins that included nine touchdowns and four interceptions and a 91.5 passer rating. But now, Stroud has lost four straight games, and the Texans have started a second straight season 0-3."

CBS Sports: 27th

Last Week's Ranking: 24th

Pete Prisco places the Texans in the lowest spot of anyone on this list, placing them within the bottom six of the NFL as they head into a pivotal Week 4 game with an offense that needs to make a statement.

"At 0-3, their season is on the line against the Cowboys this week. The offense just isn't good enough right now."

FOX Sports: 22nd

Last Week's Ranking: 18th

Ralph Vacchiano does credit the Texans' elite defense while still dropping them outside of the top 20. However, when it comes to the offensive side of the ball, he wasn't quite as complimentary.

"Their defense is too good for this team to be 0-3. But their offense is comically bad, which is why they keep falling. C.J. Stroud hasn’t been a force since he was a rookie, and he has definitely been bad enough to drag them down. Their running duo of David Montgomery and Woody Marks is as bad as it gets, too, probably thanks to a shaky offensive line. "

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