7 Texans Takeaways From Crushing 30-34 Loss vs. Cowboys in Week 4

The Houston Texans have now dropped to a lowly 0-4 after a deflating Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, 30-34.

It was a game that, overall, felt like the Texans have a lot more positives to bank on compared to their previous three outings–– largely because the offense was finally able to gain some more traction and score their highest point total of the year.

However, even with the offense coming to hold their own, it wasn't enough for the Texans to stamp their first win of the season on the books.

They're stuck at a winless 0-4, are even further behind in their hopes of rising up the AFC standings, and now face a situation that only one team in NFL history has been able to climb out of for a postseason appearance.

Let's break down seven of the biggest takeaways to gather from the Texans' disappointing Week 4 loss to the Cowboys:

No Answers for CeeDee Lamb's Career Day

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts after making a reception against the Houston Texans during the second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to imagine that the Texans' elite secondary was the one that allowed for one of CeeDee Lamb's best games in the NFL. But it was his presence from start to finish that presented major issues for Houston–– which came to the point where Dallas targeted him a whopping 21 times in the game.

In all, Lamb turned those 21 targets from Dak Prescott into 17 receptions, 189 yards, and one touchdown, which just so happened to be the game-winner on this Texans' defense and took the life out of Reliant Stadium.

George Pickens was held in check pretty significantly; just two catches for 75 yards. Yet, it was Lamb who picked up the slack and took advantage of a Texans defense that clearly wasn't the same without Azeez Al-Shaair (groin) plugging up the middle of the field.

C.J. Stroud Holds His Own to No Avail... Again

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks downfield against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

C.J. Stroud faced a largely similar outcome this week to what he's been used to three weeks into the 2026 season: despite a strong individual performance on his behalf, it was a poor supporting cast that led to the Texans' demise and another loss on the books.

Stroud didn't turn the ball over for yet another game. He completed over 67% of his 30-plus pass attempts for over 340 yards and two touchdowns. Really, he played exactly as you'd want a quarterback to perform with a lucrative contract extension on the line.

Yet, even while Stroud's holding up his end of the bargain, the Texans have now dropped their fourth straight. So while he was largely the center of conversation this offseason as Houston's biggest flaw on the roster, it's been quite the opposite a quarter of the way through the 2026 campaign.

When Can the Texans' Run Game Turn Around?

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back David Montgomery (32) during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Texans' offense had a lot of success to bank on against this Dallas defense, one area that they still couldn't get right was the run game.

Houston's running backs combined for 46 total rushing yards, led by David Montgomery's 10 carries for 24 yards. When factoring in Woody Marks, the two combined for under 3.0 yards per carry yet again as a unit.

Whether it be the lack of potency Montgomery offers, run-blocking woes for the offensive line, or another reason, the Texans have to figure out their lackluster run game moving forward. It's hard to imagine Houston's scoring attack having any higher ceiling than last year's without a better ground game.

Welcome Back to the Lineup, Nico Collins

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) reacts with running back David Montgomery (32) after catching a touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nico Collins showed exactly why the Texans and their offense are performing its best when Nico Collins is on the field and making plays–– which is what he was doing throughout the day against the Cowboys.

In his first game back from his two-week hamstring absence, Collins saw eight targets, caught seven of them for 118 total yards, and capped that off with a pair of touchdowns in the process that really gave the Texans' passing offense life from start to finish.

Welcome back to the end zone, Nico Collins.@DALvsHOU on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Vc3ml22f0x — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

It's not hard to imagine this being a sign of things to come: Collins remains the No. 1 option in the Texans' passing offense, and will continue to see a hefty share of targets from Stroud for more scoring outings like this one.

Jaylin Noel Made the Most of His Opportunities

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) reacts with wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) after catching a touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After many had been clamoring for Jaylin Noel to get more snaps and looks to come his way on the offensive end, the second-year pass-catcher finally saw some of the most work he's seen throughout his entire career this Sunday, and he had a career day in the process.

Noel saw three total targets from Stroud that he hauled in for 85 total yards, good for a little over 28 yards per reception. Noel now has three weeks in a row where he's recorded over 25 yards per reception, despite hauling in just six receptions.

CJ Stroud hits Jaylin Noel in stride for a 52-yard gain.@DALvsHOU on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/qbG0NIBb1d — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

It felt like every time that Noel had the ball in his hands––outside of an errant punt return he had in the second half––he was making big plays. That should be a pretty positive outcome for what his stock and overall involvement in this offense look like over the next few weeks.

Penalties Remained a Major Issue All Day

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) draws the pass interference call on Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) during the second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An undisciplined day it was for the Texans. The team had a total of 13 penalties throughout the day, which would give up a total of 90 yards.

Throughout most of the Texans' season so far, they've remained pretty tight as it relates to the penalties they've occurred on a weekly basis. Houston had just 18 penalties recorded against them leading up to this game, which is the sixth-least in the NFL.

But Houston was just a few flags away from matching their season total in this one against Dallas. And in any game where you cause over a dozen penalties between offensive line woes and pivotal mistakes in the secondary, it's not exactly a winning recipe.

0-4 Now Puts Houston in Uncharted Territory

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans runs onto the field prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans now sit in a pretty dark hole with an 0-4 record; an even worse spot from where they sat after their slow start in 2025, and now face a start to the year that only the 1992 San Diego Chargers have been able to escape and make the postseason from.

Do the Texans have any chance at making history? You can never say never, especially after the way their offense played in this one. If Houston's secondary tightens up just a little bit, and Azeez Al-Shaair can get healthy quickly, it's not impossible to imagine Houston catching fire and rattling off a few wins in a row.

But expecting to make the postseason after being stuck four games under .500 is a tough task to ask for any team, no matter how many Pro Bowlers they have on the roster. Houston has a date with the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 for a chance at a get-right game, yet even then, there's a whole lot of work to do moving forward.

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